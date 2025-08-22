CATEGORIES
Heartless Ransomware Gang Targets 2.7 Million Kidney Dialysis Patients In DaVita Data Breach

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, August 22, 2025, 04:17 PM EDT
hero ransomware gang attack davita
Black hat hackers are often greedy, and their desperation to amass ill-gotten wealth can drive them to do virtually anything. This was evident in a recent data breach, which exposed the sensitive information of over 2.7 million patients at DaVita, a prominent Kidney dialysis firm. 

DaVita revealed that malicious actors had unauthorized access to its systems from March 24, 2025, to April 12, 2025, when the actors were discovered and shut out. In addition to standard personal details, the breach also compromised patient financial and health information. This data reportedly included "health condition, other treatment information, and certain dialysis lab test results." 

body1 ransomware gang attack davita

Although DaVita has not publicly named the gang responsible for the attack, it was likely orchestrated by the Interlock ransomware gang, which claimed responsibility for the breach back in April. Vicious attacks from ransomware gangs are becoming even more common. Just last month, a ransomware attack led to the collapse of KNP, a 158-year-old transport company based in the UK. 

body2 ransomware gang attack davita

DaVita has noted that, " Patients, and/or the estates of former patients, whose information was potentially involved, and have a valid mailing address on file, will receive a notification letter in the mail." While the company has stated that there's no evidence of fraud having been committed, it advises its customers to always review their financial accounts and to report any suspicious activity to their financial institutions or law enforcement agencies. 
Tags:  security, Ransomware, data-breach
