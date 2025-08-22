Heartless Ransomware Gang Targets 2.7 Million Kidney Dialysis Patients In DaVita Data Breach
DaVita revealed that malicious actors had unauthorized access to its systems from March 24, 2025, to April 12, 2025, when the actors were discovered and shut out. In addition to standard personal details, the breach also compromised patient financial and health information. This data reportedly included "health condition, other treatment information, and certain dialysis lab test results."
Although DaVita has not publicly named the gang responsible for the attack, it was likely orchestrated by the Interlock ransomware gang, which claimed responsibility for the breach back in April. Vicious attacks from ransomware gangs are becoming even more common. Just last month, a ransomware attack led to the collapse of KNP, a 158-year-old transport company based in the UK.
DaVita has noted that, " Patients, and/or the estates of former patients, whose information was potentially involved, and have a valid mailing address on file, will receive a notification letter in the mail." While the company has stated that there's no evidence of fraud having been committed, it advises its customers to always review their financial accounts and to report any suspicious activity to their financial institutions or law enforcement agencies.