CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, August 13, 2020, 03:09 PM EDT

Microsoft Commits To Three Years Of Updates For Surface Duo Folding Flagship

microsoft surface duo 3
Yesterday, Microsoft officially revealed all of the pertinent details relating to its Surface Duo folding Android flagship. Today, Microsoft is giving us details on future support for the smartphone along with a commitment that will let customers they won't be forgotten once the company moves on to the next best thing.


Microsoft is promising that the Surface Duo will get a full three years of Android OS and any relevant software/security updates (starting from the day it's released). That's a solid commitment on Microsoft's part, and matches the support window that Google provides for its first-party Pixel Android smartphones.

It should also be noted that Samsung also earlier this month committed to a 3-year software support window for its smartphone, which retroactively includes last year's Galaxy S10 family along with this year's Galaxy S20/Galaxy Note 20 smartphones and their successors. However, disappointingly, this update generosity doesn't extend to Samsung's best-selling Galaxy A-Series smartphones.

With the exception of Google, Samsung, and now Microsoft, we can’t think of any other Android OEM that provides such lengthy support for their devices post-release. However, none offer as robust software/security support as Apple with its iPhones.

Microsoft's Surface Duo doesn't come cheap, as it features a base price of $1,399 with 128GB of internal storage. Doubling internal storage to 256GB adds $100 to the price tag. That hefty sum of money will get you last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, dual 5.6-inch AMOLED displays, and a 3,577 mAh battery. Interestingly, despite its flagship status and high price tag, you won't find a 5G modem onboard, which is a bit disappointing given that we’re deep into 2020 at the moment.

Microsoft is currently accepting preorders for the Surface Duo, and the device will begin shipping on September 10th.


Tags:  Android, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), surface duo
Via:  Android Central

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms