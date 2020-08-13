Microsoft Commits To Three Years Of Updates For Surface Duo Folding Flagship





Yesterday, Microsoft officially revealed all of the pertinent details relating to its Surface Duo folding Android flagship . Today, Microsoft is giving us details on future support for the smartphone along with a commitment that will let customers they won't be forgotten once the company moves on to the next best thing.





Microsoft is promising that the Surface Duo will get a full three years of Android OS and any relevant software/security updates (starting from the day it's released). That's a solid commitment on Microsoft's part, and matches the support window that Google provides for its first-party Pixel Android smartphones.

It should also be noted that Samsung also earlier this month committed to a 3-year software support window for its smartphone, which retroactively includes last year's Galaxy S10 family along with this year's Galaxy S20/Galaxy Note 20 smartphones and their successors. However, disappointingly, this update generosity doesn't extend to Samsung's best-selling Galaxy A-Series smartphones.

With the exception of Google, Samsung, and now Microsoft, we can’t think of any other Android OEM that provides such lengthy support for their devices post-release. However, none offer as robust software/security support as Apple with its iPhones.

Microsoft's Surface Duo doesn't come cheap, as it features a base price of $1,399 with 128GB of internal storage. Doubling internal storage to 256GB adds $100 to the price tag. That hefty sum of money will get you last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, dual 5.6-inch AMOLED displays, and a 3,577 mAh battery. Interestingly, despite its flagship status and high price tag, you won't find a 5G modem onboard, which is a bit disappointing given that we’re deep into 2020 at the moment.

Microsoft is currently accepting preorders for the Surface Duo, and the device will begin shipping on September 10th.