Microsoft Build 2023: AI Copilot, Native RAR Support And More Headed To Windows

by Tim SweezyThursday, May 25, 2023, 12:09 PM EDT
As more people begin to adopt Windows 11, Microsoft is aiming to make the experience even better with the help of AI. The company sees AI as being the defining technology of our time and developers being at the forefront of this transformation. With that in mind, the team at Microsoft has announced new tools to help developers meet the growing demand and new age of AI.

Windows Copilot will make Windows 11 the first PC platform to announce centralized AI assistance to aid users in getting tasks done more efficiently. It works alongside Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, enabling the user to focus on developing and realizing their ideas, completing projects, and collaborating instead of struggling to find, launch, and work across multiple applications.


Launching Windows Copilot is made easy with a button that is front and center on the taskbar. Once open, the sidebar remains consistent across open apps, programs, and windows. Performing tasks such as copy and paste will remain simple and easy to do, with the added ability to invoke the help of Windows Copilot to help rewrite, summarize, or even explain content better.

Microsoft also announced Windows AI Library, which will store a curated collection of ready-to-use machine learning models and APIs that will help anyone jumpstart their path toward learning about AI development.

Also announced was Windows 11 getting support for additional file compression and archiving formats, such as native RAR support. This addition will enable users to open, extract, and edit archives in various formats without having to seek out third-party tools to do so. Users will also not have to worry about unpatched vulnerabilities from external software, like a third-party tool in WinRAR.

Other announcements included extending Bing Chat plugins to Windows, a Dev Home that is designed to help every developer become more productive on Windows, and a new Hybrid AI loop to support AI development across platforms and across Azure to clients with new silicon support from AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm. You can find a complete breakdown of all the announcements on the Microsoft website.
