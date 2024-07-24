Microsoft Is Finally Bringing A Call Of Duty Game To Game Pass
A Call of Duty title is finally making its way to Xbox Game Pass roughly 9 months after Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The first game to become available will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. However, this installment appears to be a bit of a mixed bag as far as Call of Duty goes, making it a puzzling move for it to be the first CoD game added to the Game Pass roster.
One of the biggest issue gamers had with this entry stems from the single player story campaign, which has gotten a tepid response at best. It’s very short, with HowLongToBeat listing this part of the game only being about a six hour experience. Not only that but, the story itself doesn’t seem to live up to what fans of the franchise expect, leading to shockingly low scores on Metacritic.
However, CoD: MW III still delivers with its multiplayer experience to make up for the less than stellar single player campaign mode. This is especially true for players who have fond memories of CoD: MW II, as Xbox says that “all the classic maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2009) make their return, but with new gameplay improvements that players have become accustomed to over the years.”
Zombies round out the package, including what Xbox says is “the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever!” It’s a co-op PvE extraction mode that retains popular perks and upgrades such as Pack-a-Punch machines, Perk-a-Cola, Wonder Weapons, and Ammo-mods that make the Zombies game mode a chaotically good time.
If Xbox was looking to achieve maximum hype for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will hit Game Pass on day one, adding CoD: MW III is an odd way of doing so. It will be interesting to see what cadence the company opts for as it continues to add CoD titles to Game Pass.