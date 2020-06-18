CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, June 18, 2020, 09:21 AM EDT

Microsoft Announces Restart Date For Windows 10 Optional Non-Security Updates

Microsoft
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our way of life in more ways than we could have possibly ever imagined, and many businesses have made adjustments to cope with the new realities of social distancing and working from home. One such company is Microsoft, which announced in late March that it would temporarily pause optional, non-security updates for Windows 10.

The reason for this change was quite simple, as Microsoft at the time explained that it was “prioritizing our focus on security updates” in an effort to “ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.”

Nearly three months later, Microsoft says that it will soon be ready to resume those optional updates for users, which are considered C and D releases (meaning they arrive on the third and fourth weeks of each month). "Based on feedback and the ongoing stabilization of business continuity, we will resume optional releases in July of 2020 for Windows 10 and Windows Server, version 1809 and later, to once again provide you with the ability to test planned non-security fixes targeted for the next month’s Update Tuesday (or "B") release," Microsoft's Chris Morrissey wrote.

microsoft windows 10 preview

Morrissey also goes on to state that Microsoft has listened to feedback from its customers, and will change how it names these future "production-quality optional releases" going forward. They will now be labeled as Preview releases, to better differentiate them from the usual gamut of security updates that are pushed out to systems. 

Microsoft has also shifted its policy to release these newly designated Preview updates during C weeks. As of this moment, there are no planned changes to Microsoft's long-running B week releases, aka Patch Tuesday

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out with the resumption of optional Preview updates. The Windows 10 May 2020 Update release hasn't exactly been trouble-free, and users have been reporting a number of issues on a seemingly weekly basis regarding the major software upgrade.



Tags:  Microsoft, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft)
Via:  Microsoft
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms