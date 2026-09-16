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Micron's Massive 512GB DDR5 Modules Could Turn Servers Into 12TB Memory Monsters

by Paul LillyWednesday, September 16, 2026, 09:44 AM EDT
Micron DDR5 RDIMM
Micron DDR5 RDIMM - Image: Micron
Micron has demonstrated what it claims is the world's first 512GB DDR5 module on multiple server platforms, and in doing so, the memory chip maker gives data center administrators a path to obscene amounts of RAM in server environments—up to a whopping 12TB in a standard dual-socket enterprise server chassis featuring 24 memory DIMM slots.

The achievement comes at a pivotal time. As artificial intelligence models and enterprise databases continue to balloon in size, keeping massive datasets held locally in fast system memory is a key challenge. Micron's new 512GB DDR5 RDIMMs open the door for unprecedented memory capacity on standard server motherboards.

"Micron continues to set the pace for memory technology, delivering a new class of ultra-dense, high-performance server memory that helps customers keep larger datasets closer to the compute engines that need them," said Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of the Cloud Memory Business Unit at Micron. "A 512GB RDIMM enables multi-terabyte servers, supporting larger AI and database workloads, greater virtualization density and improved power efficiency, all within existing server footprints."

The milestone achievement leverages advanced vertical DRAM stacking and Through-Silicon Via (TSV) interconnects. By stacking multiple DRAM dies vertically inside individual packages, Micron preserves the high-speed data flow required by modern data center workloads, paving the way for massive 12TB memory configurations.

That in and of itself is notable, though capacity isn't the only metric Micron is targeting. The company says these 512GB modules can hit transfer rates up to a blistering 9,200 MT/s (same as its 256GB DDR5 RDIMMs) to deliver a substantial bandwidth boost to keep high-core-count CPUs fed.

Additionally, packing more memory capacity into larger individual modules delivers big efficiency gains. According to Micron, its 512GB modules significantly reduce operating power by more than 60% compared to running four 128GB RDIMMs. That's based on a 16W power draw for a single 512GB module versus 44.2W for four 128GB modules, which works out to a 63.8% reduction.

Both AMD and Intel are currently working with Micron to validate the 512GB DDR5 RDIMMs across upcoming server platforms. Micron expects these ultra-dense memory modules to enter full volume production in the second half of 2027.
Tags:  Micron, memory, data center, RDIMM, (NASDAQ:MU), ddr5
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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