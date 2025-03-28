Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Trailer Teases New Suit And Psychic Abilities For Samus
This new trailer has plenty to like for fans of the long running franchise. The game appears to nail the Metroid Prime vibe, with protagonist Samus Aran traversing a new alien planet, Planet Viewros. As in previous games, scanning the environment will yield clues about the world, and reveal new paths forward. The first-person movement and shooting also looks to be shaping up nicely.
There’s a new twist for Samus’ latest adventure as well. While exploring Viewros, Samus gains psychic abilities. These new powers will help her as she continues to push forward, by opening doors, operating mechanisms, and even providing an assist in combat. A main part of this new journey involves figuring out why Samus is granted these new abilities, with an alien figure referring to her as the “Chosen One.”
Visually, the game is looking decidedly like it’s running on aging hardware. Although, the art direction does help a lot. It will be interesting to see how it looks when it likely shows up again during the Switch 2 Direct. Will we see an improved version running as an example of what the new hardware is capable of? Or will be it just see a slight bump to resolution and frame rate?
For now, Nintendo has only noted that the game is slated to release sometime this year. However, there’s a good chance more concrete information will become available during the full reveal of the Switch 2, so stay tuned.