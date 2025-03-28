CATEGORIES
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Trailer Teases New Suit And Psychic Abilities For Samus

by Alan VelascoFriday, March 28, 2025, 02:34 PM EDT
Nintendo is nearing its big event to usher in the Switch 2 era, but the company wanted to host one final Direct showcase for the original Switch. As expected, most of the games shown off were smaller experiences because the company wants to hold off on any big reveals until the Switch 2's Direct event. However, Nintendo still brought a new trailer for the anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

This new trailer has plenty to like for fans of the long running franchise. The game appears to nail the Metroid Prime vibe, with protagonist Samus Aran traversing a new alien planet, Planet Viewros. As in previous games, scanning the environment will yield clues about the world, and reveal new paths forward. The first-person movement and shooting also looks to be shaping up nicely.


There’s a new twist for Samus’ latest adventure as well. While exploring Viewros, Samus gains psychic abilities. These new powers will help her as she continues to push forward, by opening doors, operating mechanisms, and even providing an assist in combat. A main part of this new journey involves figuring out why Samus is granted these new abilities, with an alien figure referring to her as the “Chosen One.”

Visually, the game is looking decidedly like it’s running on aging hardware. Although, the art direction does help a lot. It will be interesting to see how it looks when it likely shows up again during the Switch 2 Direct. Will we see an improved version running as an example of what the new hardware is capable of? Or will be it just see a slight bump to resolution and frame rate?

For now, Nintendo has only noted that the game is slated to release sometime this year. However, there’s a good chance more concrete information will become available during the full reveal of the Switch 2, so stay tuned.
