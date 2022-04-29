Intel Powers-Up 14th-Gen Meteor Lake Hybrid CPU And Boots Windows





Intel's next 13th-Gen processors, known as Raptor Lake , are still going to be monolithic, but the company's follow-on14th-Gen Meteor Lake family will use multiple "tiles," as Intel calls them. At its core, that isn't a new concept for Intel; its Sapphire Rapids -family chips that make up the 4th-generation Xeon Scalable parts are also tile-based.









That's an important first step for Intel, and it seems like progress is coming fast for Team Blue. Earlier today, Michelle Johnston Holthaus (Intel's EVP & GM for Client Computing) tweeted a picture holding what is presumably a 14th-generation Meteor Lake mobile processor while stating that the company has "officially powered-on" the upcoming chips.





Indeed, Meteor Lake is set to be a big step forward for Intel. Aside from the move to chiplet-based design, it's also a die shrink compared to 12th-gen Alder Lake and 13th-gen Raptor Lake. The integrated graphics on Meteor Lake might also be a big step up from Raptor Lake's too, as Intel's slides imply that 14th-gen processors will move to the second-generation Arc architecture, known as Battlemage





Of course, we still haven't seen first-hand how Alchemist performs, so it's impossible to even hazard a guess at the capabilities of Battlemage, but Intel says that Meteor Lake will offer real discrete-class graphics firepower. Likewise, it remains to be seen how Intel's first truly chiplet-based CPUs and its Intel 4 process turn out in the end. We'll probably hear some whispers before they hit the market next year, so keep your eyes on HotHardware.