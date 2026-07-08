Meta Smart Glasses Update Targets Privacy LED Tampering To Thwart Secret Recordings





Meta already had one layer of defense in place. Beginning with the second generation of the glasses, covering the LED with something as low-tech as a strip of tape automatically disables the camera until the light is cleared. That worked, right up until it didn't. The company says some users have gone "beyond using tape to sophisticated efforts to modify or destroy the capture LED," and some modders turned the workaround into a side business, stripping the light out for anyone willing to pay.





The new update answers in kind. When the system detects the LED has been physically altered or wrecked, the camera hardware shuts down outright, and Meta confirmed that the update is mandatory and already rolling out. Meta says no other camera has done this and frames the move as leading the industry forward, a claim that will be worth exactly as much as the tamper detection proves reliable out in the wild.



