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Meta Smart Glasses Face Backlash Over New Rate Limits And $20 Paywall

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 01, 2026, 11:03 AM EDT
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Meta’s AI glasses have become one of the most popular options for those looking to get smart glasses thanks to its mix of on-device and cloud-powered AI features. The company now looks to be getting ready to monetize this user base by rate limiting certain features, even those that don’t need to reach out to Meta’s servers in order to work.

The smart glasses’ Conversation Focus feature makes use of the device’s open-ear speakers and spatial processing to amplify the voices of others. It’s designed to “help you distinguish the conversation from ambient background noise so you can stay tuned into the moments that matter.” This all happens using the hardware built-in to the glasses, it never reaches out to any part of Meta’s infrastructure for it to work.

meta glasses subscription fee body

When the feature rolled out in December of last year it was available to users with no limitations and no paywall. However, users will now be limited to just three hours of use per month unless they pony up for one of the recently launched Meta One subscription plans, specifically the Meta One Premium plan that currently goes for $19.99 a month.

The company notes that “there is no subscription required to use AI glasses, and you’ll continue to have access to AI glasses features without a Meta One subscription.” Although this recent change in policy shows that users can’t necessarily expect the features they enjoy will always be available as part of the package when they buy these glasses.

What’s even more egregious is that paying the monthly fee still won’t get users complete access to this feature, which will remain rate limited to 15 hours of use per month. Unfortunately, Meta doesn’t explain why paying this fee is necessary, or why any kind of limitations remain in place after paying for the subscription fee.

Hopefully this isn’t the beginning of Meta nerfing its AI glasses by making users pay a subscription fee to get the most out of their devices.
Tags:  smart-glasses, meta, (nasdaq:meta)
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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