Meta Partners With EssilorLuxottica For New $299 AI Meta Glasses
The hardware under the hood looks to be pretty solid, utilizing the same core capabilities as its pricier counterparts. The frames feature built-in cameras, an array of microphones, and integrated open-ear speakers. Wearers can record first-person video, livestream directly to social media platforms, perform live translations, make phone calls, and stream audio. Coming soon is pedestrian navigation where users can receive audio turn-by-turn directions.
Alongside the cheapest base models, the rollout includes a premium $399 lifestyle variant dubbed Kylie, designed in partnership with influencer and reality star Kylie Jenner. The Kylie includes unique design mods, including a tiny embedded gemstone on the lens frame, a metal nose pad that can resist makeup absorption, and exclusive access to a Jenner voice option for the AI assistant. Still, across the three primary frames (Adventurer, Fury, and Kylie), consumers can choose from 26 distinct color and lens combinations.
Further down the pipeline, Meta executives have indicated that the company is actively exploring future audio-only versions that completely eliminate the camera sensor. Doing so would drop manufacturing costs even lower, address persistent privacy concerns regarding public recording, plus allow for slimmer frame designs that mimic standard prescription optical wear.