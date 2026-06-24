Meta Partners With EssilorLuxottica For New $299 AI Meta Glasses





Meta's latest models, including the Meta Adventurer and the Meta Fury, lower the barrier to entry by at least $80 compared to the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta frames . Fun fact: Ray-Ban is owned by EssilorLuxottica. This pricing and design pivot is CEO Mark Zuckerberg's means of riding the recent wave of the public's wider acceptance of smart glasses.









Let's not also forget that the Meta Glasses feature deep integration of Meta AI, which is now powered by the Muse Spark multi-modal architecture. This allows the built-in digital assistant to answer complex queries by visually scanning the user's environment, handling real-time translation, and offering contextual audio cues without needing a built-in display screen.









The product line is available right now at select retailers, along with a new charging stand.





Meta Fury ($299)

($299) Meta Adventurer ($299)