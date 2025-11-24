Meta Faces Scrutiny As Senators Link Facebook & Instagram To Billions In Scam Ad Revenue

According to the Blumenthal-Hawley letter citing both Reuters and FTC estimates, the data would suggest that "Meta was responsible for more than $50 billion in consumer loss. Scams have been allowed to take over Facebook and Instagram as Meta has drastically cut its safety staff, including for FTC mandated reviews, even as it dumps unimaginable sums into its generative AI projects."





Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal, two U.S. senators, have asked the FTC and SEC to probe Meta over an estimated $16 billion in scam ad revenue in 2024. A letter from the two to the agencies stated, "The FTC and SEC should immediately open investigations and, if the reporting is accurate, pursue vigorous enforcement action where appropriate," in order to force Meta to "disgorge profits, pay penalties, and agree to cease running such advertisements," per Reuters. Meta, for its salt, has not taken kindly to the assertions made by the Hawley-Blumenthal letter.In a response, from Andy Stone, Meta states that the letter "Makes claims that are exaggerated and wrong. We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don't want this content, legitimate advertisers don't want it and we don't want it either." Meta also claims that it has reduced user reports of scams by 58% over the past 18 months, though this time frame doesn't cover the entirety of the 2024 period of $16 billion scam revenue asserted by the outlet.In a rare bipartisan move, Hawley and Blumenthal have expressed skepticism of Meta's claims. "Even a short review of Meta's Ad Library at the time of this letter shows clearly identifiable advertisements for illicit gambling, payment scams, crypto scams, AI deepfake sex services, and fake offers of federal benefits." One example given included an ad claiming that President Donald Trump would be paying $1,000 to recipients of food assistance. As the two politicians point out, "While Meta has been earned about advertisement deepfakes impersonating politicians, it continues to run fraudulent clips. The beneficiaries of these scams are often cybercrime groups based in China, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines."