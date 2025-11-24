CATEGORIES
home News

Meta Faces Scrutiny As Senators Link Facebook & Instagram To Billions In Scam Ad Revenue

by Chris HarperMonday, November 24, 2025, 12:00 PM EDT
hero meta scams scrutiny
Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal, two U.S. senators, have asked the FTC and SEC to probe Meta over an estimated $16 billion in scam ad revenue in 2024. A letter from the two to the agencies stated, "The FTC and SEC should immediately open investigations and, if the reporting is accurate, pursue vigorous enforcement action where appropriate," in order to force Meta to "disgorge profits, pay penalties, and agree to cease running such advertisements," per Reuters. Meta, for its salt, has not taken kindly to the assertions made by the Hawley-Blumenthal letter.

In a response, from Andy Stone, Meta states that the letter "Makes claims that are exaggerated and wrong. We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don't want this content, legitimate advertisers don't want it and we don't want it either." Meta also claims that it has reduced user reports of scams by 58% over the past 18 months, though this time frame doesn't cover the entirety of the 2024 period of $16 billion scam revenue asserted by the outlet.

content meta scams scrutiny

In a rare bipartisan move, Hawley and Blumenthal have expressed skepticism of Meta's claims. "Even a short review of Meta's Ad Library at the time of this letter shows clearly identifiable advertisements for illicit gambling, payment scams, crypto scams, AI deepfake sex services, and fake offers of federal benefits." One example given included an ad claiming that President Donald Trump would be paying $1,000 to recipients of food assistance. As the two politicians point out, "While Meta has been earned about advertisement deepfakes impersonating politicians, it continues to run fraudulent clips. The beneficiaries of these scams are often cybercrime groups based in China, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines."

According to the Blumenthal-Hawley letter citing both Reuters and FTC estimates, the data would suggest that "Meta was responsible for more than $50 billion in consumer loss. Scams have been allowed to take over Facebook and Instagram as Meta has drastically cut its safety staff, including for FTC mandated reviews, even as it dumps unimaginable sums into its generative AI projects."

It's a strong, unified condemnation of Meta's lax moderation from Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, and it suggests Meta may soon have more problems than competing with OpenAI and Google. The original report, if proven accurate, is sure to teach Big Tech a lesson about chasing profits (which could be a bubble) over moderating its platforms.

Image Credit: Pixabay (header) and (mid-content images), 
Tags:  Facebook, Politics, scams, instagram, meta
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use