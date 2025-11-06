Apple May Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year To Supercharge Siri With Gemini AI
The deal would see Apple paying Google a billion dollars a year for a customized Gemini AI, which would use a 1.2 trillion parameter model. This is leaps and bounds ahead of Apple’s own in-house model that features a modest 150 billion parameters. This jump in power should mean a more capable Siri that can do more than set a timer or tell you the weather.
Although this is a monster deal, it’s unlikely customers will know much about it, because Apple will keep it low-key. The company may be concerned that users will be wary of using a Google powered product, especially when it will have access to personal information. However, those concerns may be assuaged because the AI will be running on Apple infrastructure to preserve privacy.
Even with a partnership like this in place, Apple isn’t giving up on its own models, though recent history suggests that the company might not be up to the task, and that it’s better off relying on partners for AI while focusing on the things that it does do well.
Users can expect to see this new and improved Siri in the Spring of next year, likely with the drop of iOS 26.4. However, this is far enough out that it wouldn’t be surprising to see delays as Apple works on making this integration happen.