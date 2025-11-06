CATEGORIES
home News

Apple May Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year To Supercharge Siri With Gemini AI

by Alan VelascoThursday, November 06, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
apple google ai partnership hero
Apple has failed to make a big splash in the AI space and hasn’t come close to delivering on the promises it made when it debuted Apple Intelligence. This has led Apple to explore partnerships with several third-party AI providers to right the ship, specifically to improve its Siri assistant. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is on the verge of finalizing a deal with Google.

The deal would see Apple paying Google a billion dollars a year for a customized Gemini AI, which would use a 1.2 trillion parameter model. This is leaps and bounds ahead of Apple’s own in-house model that features a modest 150 billion parameters. This jump in power should mean a more capable Siri that can do more than set a timer or tell you the weather.

apple google ai partnership body

Although this is a monster deal, it’s unlikely customers will know much about it, because Apple will keep it low-key. The company may be concerned that users will be wary of using a Google powered product, especially when it will have access to personal information. However, those concerns may be assuaged because the AI will be running on Apple infrastructure to preserve privacy.

Even with a partnership  like this in place, Apple isn’t giving up on its own models, though recent history suggests that the company might not be up to the task, and that it’s better off relying on partners for AI while focusing on the things that it does do well.

Users can expect to see this new and improved Siri in the Spring of next year, likely with the drop of iOS 26.4. However, this is far enough out that it wouldn’t be surprising to see delays as Apple works on making this integration happen.
Tags:  Apple, Google, Siri, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:goog), gemini-ai
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment