Memorial Day Gaming Desktop Deals Bring Huge Savings On Acer, ASUS, HP, Zotac And More





We recently highlighted a whole bunch of gaming laptops that are on sale but if you're looking for a desktop PC instead, no worries, there are plenty of bargains to be had for Memorial Day. Some of these are holdovers from the Amazon Gaming Week event that technically ended yesterday, so who knows how long the discounts will last. At the time of this writing, however, you can save up to several hundred dollars on well-equipped desktops from the likes of Acer, ASUS, and others.





Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop for $999 on Amazon (save $200). Gone are the days when a grand wouldn't get you much. In this case, you're looking at a Core i7-12700F (12C/20T, up to 4.9GHz) Alder Lake processor paired with a GeForce RTX 3060 and 16GB of DDR4 memory. Starting with what you see above, you can score angaming desktop for(save $200). Gone are the days when a grand wouldn't get you much. In this case, you're looking at a Core i7-12700F (12C/20T, up to 4.9GHz) Alder Lake processor paired with a GeForce RTX 3060 and 16GB of DDR4 memory.





It also sports a 512GB SSD for primary storage duties and a 1TB HDD for overflow. Other amenities include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, a tool-less design, and RGB lighting.









Skytech Azure gaming desktop for $1,799.99 at Amazon (save $200). It's built around the same Core i7-12700F as the Acer Predator Orion above, but ups the ante in the graphics department with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The jump to Ada Lovelace means you have access to NVIDIA's latest software goodies, such as DLSS 3. If you need a bit more firepower and have a larger budget to work with, then check out thisfor(save $200). It's built around the same Core i7-12700F as the Acer Predator Orion above, but ups the ante in the graphics department with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The jump to Ada Lovelace means you have access to NVIDIA's latest software goodies, such as DLSS 3.





This one also comes equipped with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, 750W PSU (80 Plus Gold), and a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler for the CPU.





$1,899.99 at Amazon. While not on sale, it's also worth noting that you score a config with a Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and 650W PSU for









HP Victus 15L for $642.95 at Amazon (save $162.04). Obviously there are compromises at this price, but if you're primarily an esports gamer and/or are looking to get into PC gaming at a lower price point, this will do the job. Coming in as a straight value play is thefor(save $162.04). Obviously there are compromises at this price, but if you're primarily an esports gamer and/or are looking to get into PC gaming at a lower price point, this will do the job.





As configured, the HP Victus 15L sports a Core i3-12100F processor paired with a GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card. It also features 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, both of which would be on our short list of upgrades (16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is the sweet spot).





Here are some other gaming desktop deals...