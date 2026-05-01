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Mega Man 2 Comes to Your Wrist With New $80 Retro Gaming Watch

by Chris HarperFriday, May 01, 2026, 02:11 PM EDT
hero megaman2 watch
Mega Man 2 is a beloved classic in Capcom's Mega Man series that is now playable on a watch. My Play Watch, a brand specializing in gaming oriented, like its Space Invaders watch, has partnered with Capcom to create a Mega Man: My Play Watch. This Mega Man 2 watch offers all the original stages and boss fights, but playable in an auto-runner format where single taps shoot and long presses control jump height.

There are three modes on the watch: Classic Mode which mirrors the Mega Man 2 campaign with alterations for the new control scheme, Arcade Mode which serves as a score attack through all the stages, and Play Time Mode which allows you to choose different watch displays with differing pixel and concept art. Additional features include timekeeping and fitness tracking, complete with Mega Man theming for steps, heart rate, and calorie tracking functionalities.

While the form factor resembles a smart watch (including metal construction with a custom enamel shell, and two swappable wrist bands,) the device is noted as "a distraction-free" standalone experience without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity.


If you're interested in pre-ordering the watch for yourself, it is available for $79.99 at GameStop and set to release on June 16th. Besides the previously-listed features, the watch also touts IP67 water resistance and a TFT touchscreen measuring at exactly 1.91 inches. Those who pre order will also get a third bonus wrist band and a display stand.

It's unclear how long the watch will be available for sale, but those pre-order bonuses may wind up essential for collectors in the long run. In any case, the Mega Man 2 watch looks like a pretty cool item for collectors and Mega Man fanatics alike. It should certainly prove more playable and practical than the custom Game Boy Color watch we covered earlier this week, though that's fairly cool in its own right.
Tags:  Capcom, mega man, console gaming, my play watch, watches
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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