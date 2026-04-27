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Modder Packs a Game Boy Color into a Custom Aluminum Watch

by Chris HarperMonday, April 27, 2026, 01:48 PM EDT
hero gbc watch
Console and handheld modders love to push form factor limits, and modder LeggoMyFroggo (already known for a variety of reasonably-compact Game Boy mods) is the latest to push the boundaries by stuffing a Game Boy Color into the form factor of a common Samsung smartwatch. While the Game Boy Color's CPU by itself didn't pose a problem here, even the smallest-available mainboard was built explicitly for a 2.4-inch screen. This worked fine for his previous TadBoy Game Boy Color handheld, but was way too big for his desired form factor, requiring LeggoMyFroggo to create his own "poor man's FGPA" with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 to translate the GBC's image to a watch-sized screen.

starting materials gbc watch
The smallest GBC mainboard LeggoMyFroggo had next to his previous TadBoy GBC handheld.

Fortunately for LeggoMyFroggo, the approximate width needed for both a Game Boy Color CPU and its RAM is just around 38 millimeters. With that number, he proceeded to CAD to create the shell including room for a 1.8-inch LCD screen, and an M.2 connector for loading cartridges, complete with a thick backplate as an M.2 opening. The inside of the watch is built in layers to account for the CPU, RAM, and M.2 cartridge slot. Fortunately for fans of smartwatches, the Samsung smartwatch used in the images above and below were not harmed in the making of this project, just used as a reference for scaling the final unit.

scaling down gbcwatch
The original, the TadBoy, and the goal form factor.

The final result of the mod is truly impressive, fitting a fully-fledged Game Boy Color into a the watch form factor. With the battery shoved into the watch strap via a hidden flexible PCB and the final body made with CNC-cut 6061 aluminum anodized purple, it's an undeniably premium build for what used to be (affectionately) a big 'ol hunk of plastic that played games. The face buttons are all built into the side and actuate tactile switches on the CPU board, with the D-Pad and power button on the opposite side. The cartridge slot requires a custom shell and a flash cartridge, but does work as intended for plug-and-play functionality. As for why LeggoMyFroggo didn't just opt for a MicroSD card slot instead of taking all these steps to maintain cartridge functionality...your guess is as good as mine.


In any case, the full video is an enjoyable watch, especially once this modder gets past all of the planning and concepting and provides exquisite B-roll of the building and assembly. We won't be spoiling that for you, so do watch the full video if you're interested in seeing it. Either way, we're proud to crown the GBC Watch as another great console mod, right up there with the likes of PS4 Portable and even more outrageous Thumby. And as a fun sidenote, modding a Game Boy Color into a watch actually recalls Nintendo's Game Boy precursor "Game & Watch" handhelds, which were simple digital watches with even simpler games built right in. Sadly, the GBC Watch does not tell time, but you can't have it all, as they say.
Tags:  Nintendo, handheld gaming, mods, Game Boy, nintendo game boy color
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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