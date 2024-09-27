Space Invaders Play Watch Brings Retro Gaming To An Apple Watch Lookalike







Floor 84 Studio has collaborated with Taito on a new smartwatch that tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of folks like myself who, decades ago, spent hours playing Space Invaders on the Atari 2600 or on an actual arcade cabinet. Launched as Kickstarter campaign, the Space Invaders: My Play Watch is a custom-themed smartwatch that lets you play the iconic title on a 1.86-inch touchscreen display. And it's far less expensive than a dedicated console for retro gaming, like Ayaneo's Pocket Evo





"We're thrilled to bring this retro classic to life in a truly innovative format," said Jeff Hardy, co-founder of My Play Watch. "Our vision was to create a stylish, functional wearable that allows Space Invaders fans to wear their passion while experiencing both a simple gaming experience and essential modern features. Space Invaders is a pillar of gaming history, and we are excited to introduce it to both longtime fans and a new generation through this cutting-edge design."





Released in 1978, Space Invaders is a simple game by today's standards, but its impact on gaming is undeniable—it helped usher in the golden age of video games and raked in billions of dollars over its lifetime. It also sparked a whole bunch of remakes and sequels in the decades that have passed since its initial release, up to and including this latest optimized iteration that you can play on your wrist.













The landscape is different now than it was in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and it's tough to imagine that a Space Invaders watch will sell like hotcakes, especially in comparison the Apple Watch Series 10 and litany of Android smartwatches that are on the market. Still, it's a fun and interesting release all the same.





It's also more than just a mobile gaming accessory. Like practically every wearable, it's outfitted with various sensors, like a heart rate monitor and pedometer, to track your steps and help stay on top of your health and fitness. That said, the Space Invaders smartwatch knows its place within the wearables market.





"We're not competing with your phone-linked smartwatch," Hardy added. "The My Play Watch is all about fun, functionality, and style. It’s perfect for when you want something bold and nostalgic on your wrist—a vibrant accessory that blends retro gaming culture with modern-day tech."





The watch's body measures 11mm with a 22mm watch band width. Crowdfunding rewards start at $75, which gets you the watch in choice of blue, red, or yellow colorways, each with two themed bands included. A $140 tier gets you two watches in red and yellow, while a $200 full set bundle includes all three colorways and six bands.



