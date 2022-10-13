Meet Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 Tablet, Surface Laptop 5 And Surface Studio 2+ All-In-One PC
Microsoft introduced its vision for the next era of the Windows PC yesterday, as it announced its newest members to the Surface family. Along with the new devices, the company also introduced new software that will leverage AI to provide new and exciting ways to enhance the Surface experience.
Surface Pro 9The Surface Pro paved the way to replace your laptop with a tablet-like experience. The Surface Pro remains one of the most sought after 2-in-1 devices on the market, as it continues to push the envelope of what it can offer the user.
The Surface Pro 9 is encased in a high-grade aluminum casing, and offered in a variety of anodized colors. Microsoft provides a screen that is more than just a viewing experience. It provides the user with a journal, canvas on which to create, a notepad, an editing bay, as well as a cinema screen. It offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate, with excellent color accuracy for images the appear true to life. It incorporates Microsoft's custom G6 chip into the pen for fast and accurate writing with tactile signals. Add in the under the display HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones, and Microsoft's mobile powerhouse is more capable than ever before.
The unit gets its performance from either a 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the EVO platform with Thunderbolt 4, or the Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G capability. The Surface Pro 9 will give you all the power you need to push through those long work days with an all-day battery life (up to 19 hours with SQ3 or up to 15.5 hours with Core i5).
Surface Laptop 5If you prefer the laptop experience, then the Surface Laptop 5 will be what you are looking for. With a sleek and elegant design, the Surface Laptop is as appealing as it is powerful. Powered by a 12th Gen Core processor, this laptop can give you all the computing power you will need to create, edit, and simply get the job done. This is the first Surface Laptop to be verified as an Intel EVO device, and is said to be 50% more powerful than its predecessor.
The screen on the laptop is the signature 3:2 PixelSense display. It is offered in a 13.5-inch or 15-inch option, both with Dolby Vision IQ. Audio is provided by speakers that offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing, which will fully immerse you in whatever you are watching. If you need to jump on a quick video call, there is also an HD front-facing camera and Studio Microphones, so you will be seen and heard clearly.
Microsoft Studio 2+If having a more desktop-like experience is your preference, then the Microsoft Studio 2+ is just what you need. First introduced in 2016, the Studio has continued to evolve. The latest version has a 28-inch 3:2 display, with Zero Gravity Hinges that can transform the display into the ultimate canvas.
The unit is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor, which is said to deliver up to 50% more power than the generation before. Along with the CPU, this Surface also includes an RTX 3060 discrete GPU, which can produce ray-traced graphics as you create those incredible 3D designs or render models. Along with an enhanced display, cameras, Studio Mics and ports that include USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, the Surface Studio can tackle a wide array of projects.
New Microsoft SoftwareMicrosoft did not stop at physical products, as it introduced a couple of new software applications as well. Microsoft Designer is a new designer app built into Microsoft 365. Powered by AI, including DALL-E 2, this app is created to bring all your creative visions to life. Microsoft believes that by incorporating the power of cloud-based AI, users will be able to create and design things such as social media posts and invitations at a more rapid pace.
Another app, Microsoft Creator tools, will be coming soon as well. It will also have things such as DALL-E 2 integrated. This will allow creators to not simply use pictures to create, but also your words.
If you would like to check out more of what Microsoft introduced during its Surface Event, you can head on over to the Microsoft Device Blog. There you can learn more about Windows 11 and new accessories as well.