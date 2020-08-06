CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, August 06, 2020, 09:30 AM EDT

MediaTek Announces First Modem For Intel 5G Laptops

MediaTek 5G SoC
It was almost a year ago when Intel and MediaTek announced they were partnering to deliver 5G modems for future Windows PCs. Fast forward to today and the two companies have more news to share, on the 5G front—in collaboration with Intel, MediaTek has developed and received certification for its first 5G modem to come from this partnership.

MediaTek's new T700 5G modem will bring high-speed 5G connectivity to Intel-powered PCs in the near future. It continues to be a work in progress, but the T700 5G modem has completed 5G standalone (SA) tests in real-world scenarios, and will soon be ready to go. Intel, meanwhile, has been validating and developing platform optimizations for the new chip.

"Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market," said MediaTek President Joe Chen. "With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences."

The partnership between Intel and MediaTek is an interesting one. It manifested after Intel sold its modem business to Apple last year for $1 billion. That opened the door for a collaboration, and we will see the fruits of their efforts soon.

It also sets the stage for a showdown with Qualcomm, which has injected its own 5G modems into a small handful of Windows 10 laptops, like Lenovo's Flex 5G.

"A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter. Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

MediaTek said its T700 supports both standalone and non-standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures, meaning ones that are only 5G or ones that piggyback on 4G LTE.

As for when we will see Intel-powered laptops with MediaTek's 5G modems inside, look for them to arrive early next year.

Tags:  Intel, mediatek, 5G, (NASDAQ:INTC)
Via:  MediaTek

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms