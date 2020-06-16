Lenovo Flex 5G Boasts Snapdragon 8cx Power While Debuting As World's First 5G Laptop





Lenovo has announced that you will soon be able to purchase its Flex 5G convertible, which was first announced back at CES 2020 (as the Yoga 5G). The Flex 5G isn’t just your run of the mill Windows 10 device, however; this one is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx SoC.

There aren’t many devices on the market that use the Arm-based Snapdragon 8cx – the Samsung Galaxy Book S remains perhaps the most well-known of the offerings – but the chip offers respectable performance as long as you don’t require extreme heavy lifting. In other words, don’t think that you’re going to be doing 4K video editing with this machine.

In return, you’ll be blessed with outstanding runtimes – far beyond what you’d get with comparable Intel- or AMD-based machines. In the case of the Flex 5G, Lenovo is quoting battery life of up to an incredible 24 hours with its onboard 60 Whr battery.





In addition to the power-sipping Arm processor, you’ll find 8GB of LPDDR4X-1866 memory, a 256GB SSD (UFS 3.0), and a 14-inch Full HD display. More importantly, as witnessed by the “5G” in its name, the convertible is equipped with a Foxconn T99W175 5G modem; we’re assuming that Lenovo didn’t go with a Qualcomm solution for cost reasons. In the United States, Lenovo has partnered with Verizon Wireless to provide 5G service for device supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands.

You'll need a 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan to enabled 5G service with Verizon, which will cost you an additional $30 per month if you already have a 5G phone with Verizon. If you don't have an existing plan, your cost will be $90 per month for access. You'll have access to unlimited data and hotspot on 5G along with support for Verizon’s legacy 4G LTE network.

Interestingly, the Lenovo Flex 5G will only be available for purchase starting June 18th through Verizon at a price of $1,399. You can, however, opt for a Verizon Device Payment Plan, which will see you paying $58.33 per month for 24 months. Your purchase will also come bundled with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.



