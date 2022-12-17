CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Uncovers Windows And Linux Botnet Used To DDoS Minecraft Servers

by Nathan OrdSaturday, December 17, 2022, 01:12 PM EDT
mccrash botnet targeting minecraft server 1122
Earlier this week, Microsoft Defender for IoT researchers discovered malicious downloads that affect Windows and Linux devices. These downloads, among other propagation methods, ensnare local devices in a botnet used to attack Minecraft servers around the world.

Threat actors, or more likely script kiddies, are always looking for new ways to wreak havoc on the world, and what better way than to attack the gaming world? The botnet, called MCCrash, originates from malicious software embedded in software cracking tools for Windows devices, where it will then spread to Linux or IoT devices. It then spreads by attempting to use default credentials on internet-exposed SSH-enabled devices like IoT devices.

minecraft botnet payload
An example of the botnet payload

Interestingly, the researchers note that this extensive botnet has largely captured Russian-based devices and is probably part of a service that is sold on dark websites or forums. Whether or not this is a DDoS-as-a-service platform, it works to take down Minecraft Java servers by sending specially crafted packets to exhaust the resources of the Minecraft server. Specifically, this leverages the Log4j 2 library and its env variable to bring down the systems but is unrelated to the Log4Shell vulnerability.

minecraft server distribution 2
Global Minecraft Server Version Distribution (Courtesy: Microsoft)

Researchers also note that the malware used for the botnet is hard coded to target Minecraft server version 1.12.2. In theory, though, it would work from Minecraft server version 1.7.2 to 1.18.2, which encompasses many Minecraft servers worldwide. Thankfully, a change made in Minecraft 1.19 prevents using these commands and capabilities.

In any event, this botnet is particularly dangerous because of its use of IoT devices which lowers its detectability and increases impact, according to the researchers. However, because the malware was hardcoded to only attack Minecraft version 1.12.2, its scope is significantly more limited, though that could change or be copied by another botnet in the future.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Minecraft, (nasdaq:msft)
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment