MooBot Mirai Botnet Gives Hackers Complete Control Of Your D-Link Router, Update ASAP

Vulnerability Affected Router(s) CVE-2015-2051

DIR-645 CVE-2018-6530 DIR-880L, DIR-868L, DIR-65L, DIR-860L CVE-2022-26258

DIR-816L

CVE-2022-28958

DIR-820L



Attackers can exploit all four of the vulnerabilities leveraged in this campaign to remotely execute code without authorization. The threat actors behind the campaign make use of this capability to direct affected routers to download a MooBot malware payload. MooBot is a variant of the Mirai botnet malware that was first discovered back in December of last year. Once the malicious payload infects the compromised routers, the routers join the larger MooBot network by initiating communication with the MooBot command-and-control (C2) server. The threat actors controlling the C2 server can then direct the compromised routers to conduct DDoS attacks on targeted servers and services.Those with D-Link routers should make sure these devices are up to date, so as to protect them from being subsumed into the MooBot botnet. The four vulnerabilities leveraged in this campaign are as follows: