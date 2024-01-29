CATEGORIES
home Leisure Gaming

Max Payne RTX Remix Path Tracing Mod On 4080 Drops FPS From 1400 To 65 But Looks Stunning

by Ryan WhitwamMonday, January 29, 2024, 12:01 PM EDT
max payne original
The original Max Payne is now more than 20 years old, designed for the era of the PlayStation 2 and first-gen Xbox. Some fans of the title refuse to let it die and have released a new mod to bring Max Payne into the modern era. You can now run Max Payne with full path ray tracing, but be warned, it's going to be murder on your GPU.

Max Payne, which is no stranger to re-releases, is a third-person shooter with your classic hard-boiled rogue detective storyline. The game has strong noir elements, with shootouts in dark warehouses and chases through shadowy corridors. The visuals were impressive for the time, but this is exactly the kind of environment that would benefit from more realistic ray traced lighting. Using the open beta for NVIDIA's RTX Remix, a team of volunteer modders has given it that.

While this DirectX 8 game was challenging to run in 2001, it's a breeze for today's hardware—there's even a 2012 version designed to work on smartphones. The modders report that stock Max Payne runs at around 1,400 fps with a GeForce RTX 4080. However, flipping on the ray tracing mod drops it to around 65 fps. That's a whopping 95% reduction in performance.

Ray tracing is computationally expensive, which is why it has only come into use in games over the past few years. Ray tracing simulates the physical properties of light to create more accurate illumination pixel by pixel. Full path ray tracing is on another level, casting multiple rays for each pixel and following them as they reflect around a scene. This is enough to bring even a powerful GPU to its proverbial knees.


The modders show that the RTX 4080 usually pulls around 180W in Max Payne, but turning on path tracing boosts it to 300W. It's similar to the NVIDIA-based Portal RTX release, which used full path tracing to update lighting in the classic puzzle game. That game barely ran on anything less than an RTX 40 series graphics card.

You can see a demo of Max Payne's revamped lighting in the video above. Even though the textures and animations are two decades old (Max still looks eternally constipated), updating the lighting makes the game look much less than 20 years old. You can download the mod from ModDB right now, but you'll also need a copy of the game and an NVIDIA GPU. It's free, but it's still a work in progress, and it'll probably take some tinkering to get everything working.
Tags:  Nvidia, ray tracing, path tracing, max-payne
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment