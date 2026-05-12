Solar Flare Alert: Massive CME Threatens Radio Blackouts and Dazzling Auroras
The flare, measured at M5.7, sits below the rare X-class eruptions that produce the Sun’s most intense outbursts, but it was still intense enough to disrupt high-frequency radio traffic over the Atlantic and parts of eastern Africa.
Now that the radio blackouts are mostly past, folks are turning their attention to the incoming CME. The ejection—racing here at roughly 400 miles per second—is expected to graze the atmosphere this week, possibly as soon as tonight (Tuesday), which could be enough to brighten auroral activity if the geometry lines up. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center and the U.K. Met Office both see the chance of a glancing impact rather than a direct hit, which means the most likely outcome is a modest geomagnetic disturbance rather than a major storm.
If this event sounds familiar, two years ago on May 10, 2024, Earth experienced its first extreme G5 storm in more than two decades, with auroras spilling far beyond their usual range. More recently, the Sun shot four X-class storms towards Earth, causing widespread GPS and comms interruptions.