Maingear's Redesigned MG-1 Promises to Outperform Open-Air Cooling





Maingear has redesigned its MG-1 desktop PC and while it appears similar to the variant we reviewed a few years ago, the boutique builders says this amounts to much more than a minor refresh. Instead, the latest generation of the MG-1 brings a "total redesign of the original" for superior cooling even compared to an open-air bench, and stealthy cable management.





The boutique builder said it redesigned the MG-1's chassis from the ground-up to deliver "measurable improvements across every dimension that matters to a PC gamer," including sturdiness, cooling performance, cable management, front panel customization, and RGB lighting.













"The MG-1 set an extremely high bar. We knew refining it wouldn’t be easy, but we’re proud to say we’ve taken it further in every measurable way with the all-new MG-1. We went through everything from the top down, airflow, thermals, build quality, materials, and made real, measurable improvements across the board," Maingear says.





"Every upgrade reflects our pursuit of the ultimate gaming experience. Space has been optimized. The magnets are stronger. The air intake is larger. The RGB is brighter. The panels are thicker. The frames per second are higher. At the end of the day, this is the kind of system we’d want on our own desks, and I think it's going to raise the bar once again," Maingear adds.





The redesigned rig comes standard with three 140mm intake fans to pull air in through a large front panel. There's a bottom air scoop to direct cool air directly over the GPU. Meanwhile, a top-mounted 360mm all-in-one liquid cooling radiator expels hot air up and straight out of the chassis.













As for cable management, Maingear says its retooled MG-1 supports its MG-RC reverse connector system when pairing it with a compatible motherboard, including MSI Project Zero boards. This effectively channels cables complete behind the motherboard tray for a cleaner look and unobstructed airflow in the main area of the PC.





Interestingly, Maingear says one every six MG-1 customers ends up purchasing an additional custom front panel. The boutique builder says it took that data as a sign that needs to redesign the front panel, and so it did. It now features 60% more powerful magnets for a more secure fit, and a refined design that makes it easier to swap out.





The redesigned front panel also has collectors in mind.













"A new aspect ratio gives artwork more canvas, with the Maingear logo centered so character art is never obstructed. Select designs will feature raised 3D gloss textured accents, a tactile, premium finish unlike anything available in a mid-tower at this price point. Panels illuminate instantly on connection via the integrated front panel trim lighting," Maingear says.





The redesigned MG-1 also ports over Maingear's fully diffused RGB lighting system that was previously exclusive to its flagship Apex line. For the first time in one of Maingear's mid-tower systems, every light source is fully diffused from the front panel trim with no exposed diodes. It's also brighter than past iterations.









Buyers can go all out on practically every aspect of the MG-1, including up to a GeForce RTX 5090 or Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, up to 128GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, up to six NVMe solid state drives (SSDs), up to 10Gbps LAN for wired connectivity, and Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless.





Maingear also continues to offer a bring-your-own (BYO) RAM option. If going that route, Maingear says it validates and stress tests every DDR5 kit and enables XMP/EXPO, while providing "full warranty pass-through."



