Maingear's New MG-1 Silver Gaming PCs Pack An RTX 4060 And Won't Decimate Your Wallet

Here's a snapshot of the full config...

Intel Core i5-13400F (10C/16T)

GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (Dual Fan)

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Air Cooler

MSI Pro B660M-A CEC DDR4 WiFi Motherboard

16GB (8GBx2) T-Force Delta RGB DDR4-3600 Memory

512GB Solidigm P41 M.2 NVMe SSD

600W EVGA Power Supply

Windows 11 Home

RGB Lighting Kit + Rear RGB Fan

1-Year Warranty + Lifetime Support

That configuration costs $1,099 on Maingear's website. Including the full cost of a Windows 11 Home license, we came to around $950 on Amazon before factoring in a case and the RGB lighting kit. Granted, you could shop around and/or swap some parts to come in lower, but part for part, Maingear's pricing is highly competitive with going the DIY route.





The Shroud Edition with a custom (and swappable) faceplate costs $1,299, while the Razer-themed version runs $1,325, both of which come with the same selection of components.









These are pre-configured builds that are presumably ready to ship. If you want to customize an MG-1 build, the starting price for the same set of components is $1,412. In terms of the value proposition, you'll get more bang for your buck by selecting a 'Ready To Game' (read: pre-configured) machine, be it the MG-1 Silver or one of the other tiers (the Gold config, for example, bumps up to a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti for $1,199).





