Maingear's New MG-1 Silver Gaming PCs Pack An RTX 4060 And Won't Decimate Your Wallet
As is customary when there's a graphics card released, PC makers unveil system configurations featuring the shiny new part, which in this case is NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060. The boutique builders at Maingear used the affordable GPU launch as a springboard for all-new entry level MG-1 Silver gaming PCs, including Shroud Edition and Razer-themed models.
In case you missed it, we posted our GeForce RTX 4060 review, which is chock full of benchmarks and analysis. It officially ranks as NVIDIA's least expensive Ada Lovelace GPU with a starting price of $299. By extension, the GeForce RTX 4060 is also the cheapest path into DLSS 3 and frame generation territory. As we noted in our review, it's not an upgrade for anyone rocking a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or faster card, but for owners of older and slower GPUs, the 4060 offers more performance, power efficiency, and cutting-edge features (like AV1 encoding) of the Ada Lovelace architecture in a more mainstream price band.
The GeForce RTX 4060 also paves the way for less expensive pre-built PCs, including ones from boutique builders. In this instance, Maingear's MG-1 Silver configuration pairs the GeForce RTX 4060 with an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13400F processors based on Raptor Lake.
Here's a snapshot of the full config...
- Intel Core i5-13400F (10C/16T)
- GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (Dual Fan)
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 Air Cooler
- MSI Pro B660M-A CEC DDR4 WiFi Motherboard
- 16GB (8GBx2) T-Force Delta RGB DDR4-3600 Memory
- 512GB Solidigm P41 M.2 NVMe SSD
- 600W EVGA Power Supply
- Windows 11 Home
- RGB Lighting Kit + Rear RGB Fan
- 1-Year Warranty + Lifetime Support
That configuration costs $1,099 on Maingear's website. Including the full cost of a Windows 11 Home license, we came to around $950 on Amazon before factoring in a case and the RGB lighting kit. Granted, you could shop around and/or swap some parts to come in lower, but part for part, Maingear's pricing is highly competitive with going the DIY route.
The Shroud Edition with a custom (and swappable) faceplate costs $1,299, while the Razer-themed version runs $1,325, both of which come with the same selection of components.
These are pre-configured builds that are presumably ready to ship. If you want to customize an MG-1 build, the starting price for the same set of components is $1,412. In terms of the value proposition, you'll get more bang for your buck by selecting a 'Ready To Game' (read: pre-configured) machine, be it the MG-1 Silver or one of the other tiers (the Gold config, for example, bumps up to a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti for $1,199).
The MG-1 Silver with a GeForce RTX 4060 is available now.