Apple's Mini-LED MacBook Pros Could Be A Huge Hit According To Supply Chain Rumors





Apple is widely expected to launch its next-generation MacBook Pros later this year, and recent rumors have suggested that the laptops will feature mini LED displays. Earlier this year, Apple first brought mini LED technology to the forefront with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and has struggled to keep up with demand due to component shortages.

Now, a new report from DigiTimes alleges that Apple is already making plans to ensure that it has enough mini LED display panels on hand to keep up with demand for its all-new MacBook Pros. According to the publication, Apple currently uses Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT) for 12.9-inch iPad Pro panels and allegedly contracted with the company to produce MacBook Pro panels. However, Luxshare Precision Industry has reportedly been added as a second supplier to satisfy demand.

Mini-LED technology should bring brighter pictures with the display and deeper blacks. Mini-LED is generally comparable to OLED technology, with each having its advantages and disadvantages.

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro received a brain transplant late last year with the custom M1 Arm SoC. However, the exterior of the machine stayed the same, as did its port layout and display. However, this year's MacBook Pro family will supposedly receive a much more thorough redesign, including a slightly larger 14-inch display instead of 13 inches.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro will join a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, both of which will have all-new exterior designs. In addition, there have been repeated rumors that Apple will finally ditch the controversial Touch Bar and introduce ports that were abandoned years ago across the MacBook families.

HDMI is reportedly making a return, as will MagSafe (which also makes an appearance in the newest iMacs) and a full-size SD slot. As for the latter feature, YouTuber Luke Miani claims that this will be a UHS-II SD reader with up to 312MB/sec data transfer rates.

There are various rumors concerning what kind of Apple Silicon will be under the hood. The most recent stories allege that the MacBook Pros will feature 10 CPU cores (8 performance cores, 2 efficiency cores) with either 16 GPU cores or 32 GPU cores. Additionally, previous rumors alleged that the maximum amount of installable memory would be capped at 64GB; however, the most recent report suggests that the limit could be halved to 32GB.

According to DigiTimes, the new MacBook Pro models will launch during the fourth quarter of 2022, with a keynote event announcing the devices taking place in November.