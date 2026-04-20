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Mac Studio Delay to October as Touchscreen MacBook Pro Slips to 2027

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 20, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
mac studio macbook pro delayed hero
The memory crunch that’s currently being driven by the insatiable demand of AI datacenters continues to throw a wrench into every company’s plans. Even a behemoth like Apple, which often gets preferential treatment from suppliers, isn’t immune to being affected by the current state of the memory market. According to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman, updates to the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro are being pushed back.

The Mac Studio is the most high-end desktop machine the company offers, but these are still utilizing the older M3 and M4 chips. The company was hoping to upgrade to newer SoCs by this summer but is being held back due to difficulty obtaining memory. This is more consequential for this part of the lineup because the Studios can be configured with up to 256GB of RAM and 16TB of storage. Now, it looks as if fans who are in the market for a refresh will have to wait closer to October.

mac studio macbook pro delayed body

The touch screen MacBook Pro, which has been long requested by users, is also being put on the back burner because of the memory landscape. The original plan slated the release for the tail end of 2026 or early 2027, but it’s likely that Apple won’t be able to stick to this timeline. It means a longer wait to see how the company adapts macOS to a touch interface and how it fits within its other touch-based offerings such as the iPad Pro.

While there have been signs that the availability and pricing of memory might be heading for the better, this reporting indicates that the situation will still be rocky for some time to come. Hopefully, for everyone who enjoys building and tinkering with computers, these shortages will be remedied sooner rather than later.
Tags:  Apple, MacBook-Pro, (NASDAQ:AAPL), mac-studio
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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