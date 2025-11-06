Early Black Friday Deal: Apple M4 MacBook Pro Drops to New Low

Here's a protip for anyone in the market for an Apple laptop: never pay the full MSRP. If you're paying full price for a MacBook Air (or any MacBook, really), you're doing it wrong. How so? We routinely see Apple's devices on sale, though as Black Friday inches closer into view, the latest-generation MacBook Air just fell even further, hitting a new low price.
2025 Apple MacBook Air (13.6-Inch) Is Discounted To Its Lowest Price Ever
Prior to now, we've seen Apple's 13.6-inch MacBook Air (2025)
bounce up and down between discounted $749 and $799 price points. However, it's finally fallen even further, with it now listed for $742.49 at Amazon (save $256.51 over MSRP)
. That's an incredible price that is hundreds of dollars less than what you would pay if buying the same laptop on Apple's website.
This latest discount comes on the heels of Apple reportedly testing a budget MacBook
to compete with the likes of Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops. However, that's not expected to arrive until next year. Furthermore, it will be powered by an iPhone chip rather than Apple's burlier M-series silicon. Given the current discount on the MacBook Air, we can confidently say there's a low risk of having buyer's remorse.
The MacBook Air that's up for grabs at a new low price is the newest model featuring Apple's M4 silicon. This chip flexes a 10-core CPU consisting of 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. It also supports Apple Intelligence.
Fortunately, Apple stopped saddling its baseline MacBook models with a paltry 8GB of unified memory, and moved up to 16GB. This config also sports a 256GB SSD. We'd like to see more storage on the least expensive model, but that's a much bigger gripe at $999 versus $742.49.
Here are some more MacBook models and configs that are on sale...
Dude, You're Getting A Dell 14 Plus At A Great Price
If you want nothing to do with Apple's ecosystem and fancy yourself a Windows person all the way, then first and foremost, we appreciate the click on this article all the same. Secondly, we have your back—you can score Dell's 14 Plus laptop
for $749.99 direct from Dell right now
. According to Dell, that's a $350 savings over the estimated value.
That might be a little ambitious, but it's still a decent laptop for the money. It's also a Copilot+ PC, if that matters to you. Either way, you're looking at a Windows-based system with a 14-inch IPS display (2.5K, 300 nits), powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor (8C/8T, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Lunar Lake.
It also features 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-8333 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), dual 2.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, and a nice selection of ports (1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 2.1 and power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1, and 1x 3.5mm audio jack).