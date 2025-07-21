M5 iPad Pro May Get Dual FaceTime Cameras To Finally Solve This Annoying Issue

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a unique change to its upcoming M5 iPad Pro. The standout feature? A dual front-facing camera setup, designed to finally put an end to user grievances regarding camera placement. Want to quickly switch between portrait and landscape mode during video chats? You might be able to do so soon.
Based on early reports including one from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the M5 iPad Pro will feature not one, but two front-facing cameras. This addition aims to resolve a persistent frustration and/or most requested feature by users: current iPads
have used a more traditional front camera located on the landscape edge. While beneficial for video conferencing in a horizontal orientation, this change made portrait-mode FaceTime calls and selfies look awkward and off-center.
The solution, according to these reports, is simple: include a second front-facing camera on the portrait side of the device. This means whether you're holding your iPad Pro vertically or horizontally for a video call or a quick selfie, the device will intelligently activate the appropriate camera to ensure you remain perfectly centered in the frame. This enhancement is expected to seamlessly integrate into the iPad Pro’s already thin bezels, preserving its aesthetic. Face ID, a staple for secure unlocking
, is also anticipated to continue functioning regardless of orientation.
Aside from that little nugget, we know that the new iPad Pro will rock an M5 chipset. As the successor to the already incredibly powerful M4, the M5 is poised to deliver even faster processing speeds and improved power efficiency. Interestingly, rumors suggest the M5 iPad Pro could be the very first Apple device to debut this new silicon, with M5-powered Macs
expected to follow in the first half of 2026. Mass production of the M5 iPad Pro is reportedly already underway, aligning with an anticipated release window in September or October this year, consistent with Apple's typical 18-month update cycle for its Pro tablets.
Aside from the processor and rumored dual cameras
, here are other M5 iPad Pro rumors we know about so far:
- Design: Don't expect a radical redesign this year. The M4 generation already brought a thin and light form factor with very nice OLED displays, so major external changes are unlikely.
- Bezels: Minor refinements to the display could lead to even thinner bezels, potentially influencing how the new dual cameras are integrated.
- RAM: Speculation is rife about an increase in base RAM, with some reports suggesting a jump to 12 gigabytes or even 16 GB as standard, a marked improvement over previous 8 GB configurations.
- Connectivity: Potential upgrades such as support for Wi-Fi 7 standard and Thunderbolt 5.
- Apple Logo: A minor rumor suggests the Apple logo on the back might be reoriented to appear upright when the iPad is held in landscape mode, particularly for users utilizing it with a Magic Keyboard.