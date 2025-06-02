iPhone 17 To Employ Metalens Tech To Optimize Face ID And Dynamic Island
The integration of metalens could therefore hold exciting implications for the iPhone's physical design. One of the most talked-about possibilities is a significant reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island. Currently, the Dynamic Island houses crucial components such as the Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera. By incorporating the more compact metalens, Apple could potentially shrink this prominent cutout, offering users a more expansive and uninterrupted display.
However, as with any pre-release speculation, one should always hold a degree of cautious optimism. Another reliable analyst, Kuo Ming-Chi, offers a slightly different perspective. Kuo suggesting that the Dynamic Island's size may remain largely unchanged despite the adoption of metalens, at least initially. It’s possible that miniaturization will only appear in subsequent generations.
The iPhone 17 lineup, expected in September 2025, is rumored to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display across all models and an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. The standard iPhone 17 may get an A18 chip and 8GB RAM, while Pro models and a new "Air" variant could boast an A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and improved cooling.