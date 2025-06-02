CATEGORIES
home News

iPhone 17 To Employ Metalens Tech To Optimize Face ID And Dynamic Island

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 02, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
hero dynamic island
Fresh buzz around the next iteration of Apple's flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17, suggests a small but significant shift in Apple's popular Dynamic Island feature. Initially believed to be relegated to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it's now said that all four iPhone 17 models are now tipped to feature the "metalens" upgrade, meaning a smaller Dynamic Island while still maintaining its Face ID and notification functions.

Jeff Pu, GF Securities tech analyst, has most recently stated that all four of the next iPhone 17 models will have the new metalen; Pu had initially said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the only variant getting this newfangled upgrade. The latter makes sense as Apple has historically introduced its latest and greatest features into its top-spec'ed flagship.

In case you're wondering: what in the world is "metalens?" Although the name suggests a Cook and Zuckerberg AI glasses collab, metalens departs from traditional curved lenses, utilizing flat lenses with "metasurfaces" to precisely focus light onto the image sensor. This design offers a myriad of benefits, including potentially sharper images, improved light gathering capabilities, and a more compact lens system.

The integration of metalens could therefore hold exciting implications for the iPhone's physical design. One of the most talked-about possibilities is a significant reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island. Currently, the Dynamic Island houses crucial components such as the Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera. By incorporating the more compact metalens, Apple could potentially shrink this prominent cutout, offering users a more expansive and uninterrupted display.

iphone17a
Early iPhone 17 renders. (Credit: MacRumors)

However, as with any pre-release speculation, one should always hold a degree of cautious optimism. Another reliable analyst, Kuo Ming-Chi, offers a slightly different perspective. Kuo suggesting that the Dynamic Island's size may remain largely unchanged despite the adoption of metalens, at least initially. It’s possible that miniaturization will only appear in subsequent generations.

The iPhone 17 lineup, expected in September 2025, is rumored to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display across all models and an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. The standard iPhone 17 may get an A18 chip and 8GB RAM, while Pro models and a new "Air" variant could boast an A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and improved cooling.
Tags:  (NASDAQ:AAPL), face id, dynamic-island, iphone 17
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment