iPhone 17 To Employ Metalens Tech To Optimize Face ID And Dynamic Island





Fresh buzz around the next iteration of Apple's flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17, suggests a small but significant shift in Apple's popular Dynamic Island feature. Initially believed to be relegated to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it's now said that all four iPhone 17 models are now tipped to feature the "metalens" upgrade, meaning a smaller Dynamic Island while still maintaining its Face ID and notification functions.





Jeff Pu, GF Securities tech analyst, has most recently stated that all four of the next iPhone 17 models will have the new metalen; Pu had initially said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the only variant getting this newfangled upgrade. The latter makes sense as Apple has historically introduced its latest and greatest features into its top-spec'ed flagship.









In case you're wondering: what in the world is "metalens?" Although the name suggests a Cook and Zuckerberg AI glasses collab , metalens departs from traditional curved lenses, utilizing flat lenses with "metasurfaces" to precisely focus light onto the image sensor. This design offers a myriad of benefits, including potentially sharper images, improved light gathering capabilities, and a more compact lens system.The integration of metalens could therefore hold exciting implications for the iPhone's physical design. One of the most talked-about possibilities is a significant reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island. Currently, the Dynamic Island houses crucial components such as the Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera. By incorporating the more compact metalens, Apple could potentially shrink this prominent cutout, offering users a more expansive and uninterrupted display.



