iPhone 17 Pro Render Leak Reveals Design Changes To Apple Logo And MagSafe

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 07, 2025, 11:40 AM EDT
The rumor mill has just dropped fresh insights into Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. New leaked renders have provided a glimpse at what could be the most significant design decision in years. High-res images shared by a reliable leaker suggest, other things, that the Apple logo might be moving to a different location to accommodate the revised MagSafe charging ring. 

According to Majin Bu (via X), the soon-to-be iPhone 17 Pro (and Pro Max) will be undergoing a bunch of aesthetic changes. Firstly, the phone will have an elongated camera bump. Unlike previous iterations, this module will span nearly the entire width of the device. A LiDAR scanner and the flash will be positioned on the far right side of that space.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro appears to adopt an aluminum frame surround for the camera bump, drawing parallels to the iPad Pro. A distinct glass segment will be positioned directly below the bump to facilitate wireless charging.

What do you think of the new position for the Apple logo?

Arguably the most iconic visual tweak involves the beloved Apple logo. In these renders, the signature bitten apple is no longer centered in its traditional spot. Instead, it has been subtly repositioned to the very center of this new glass segment, appearing noticeably lower on the device's back. This seemingly minor shift has necessitated a redesign of the MagSafe magnet array: To allow the iconic logo to remain visible through clear cases, the MagSafe array will now incorporate a deliberate break to frame the Apple emblem in the middle.

Beyond the (rumored) external changes, the iPhone 17 Pro is believed to pack a serious punch under the hood thanks to the next-generation A19 Pro chip, which is expected to deliver substantial improvements in processing power and energy efficiency, ensuring smooth performance across demanding applications and games. For the Pro model at least, there will be a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup that can support up to 8K video recording, according to past leaks. Selfies and video calls are also set to receive a significant boost with a 24MP front-facing sensor.

Battery life could get a giant boost by way of perhaps the largest battery ever integrated into an iPhone, boasting a 5,000mAh capacity, probably pointing to Apple's adoption of high-density silicon-carbon battery tech.
