iPhone 17 Pro Render Leak Reveals Design Changes To Apple Logo And MagSafe





The rumor mill has just dropped fresh insights into Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. New leaked renders have provided a glimpse at what could be the most significant design decision in years. High-res images shared by a reliable leaker suggest, other things, that the Apple logo might be moving to a different location to accommodate the revised MagSafe charging ring.



Do you like the new Apple logo position on iPhone 17 Pro? pic.twitter.com/9ucRrNcjWO — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 6, 2025





According to Majin Bu (via X), the soon-to-be iPhone 17 Pro (and Pro Max) will be undergoing a bunch of aesthetic changes. Firstly, the phone will have an elongated camera bump. Unlike previous iterations, this module will span nearly the entire width of the device. A LiDAR scanner and the flash will be positioned on the far right side of that space. Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro appears to adopt an aluminum frame surround for the camera bump, drawing parallels to the iPad Pro . A distinct glass segment will be positioned directly below the bump to facilitate wireless charging.




