Logitech MX Master 4 Mouse Brings Good Vibrations To Pros With Haptic Feedback





Logitech has launched its first MX series mouse to feature a built-in motor for haptic vibrations. Called the MX Master 4, Logitech's latest rodent takes direct aim at creatives, professionals, developers, and business users rather than gamers, with most of the features directed towards enhancing productivity chores, including an Action Rings digital overlay.





That's not to say you couldn't use the MX Master 4 for gaming. It has an 8,000 DPI sensor for smooth tracking, and while many purpose-built gaming mice go much higher—the awesome Logitech G502 X Plus we reviewed sports a Hero 25K sensor, for example—it's more sensitive than actually needed for professional gaming.





Even so, Logitech doesn't mention gamers in its marketing pitch. We're not sure what kind of latency is at play on the MX Master 4 either, but it does sport a new Logi USB-C receiver that Logitech says features a new radio chip and optimized antenna for a stronger signal. It's also fully encrypted and has the ability to connect and switch between three devices.









For its intended audience, however, the MX Master 4 brings some interesting capabilities to the table. Chief among them is the customizable Action Rings digital overlay that purportedly makes it quick and easy to access app-specific shortcuts.





"With features such as assigning commands in Photoshop or automating functions in Excel, professionals can save up to 33% of their time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by 63%," Logitech claims.





The other headline draw by Logitech is the customizable haptics. According to Logitech, the built-in motor delivers subtle vibrations for tasks like scrolling, navigation, and selection. The haptics also work in conjunction with the Action Rings.





"This tactile precision is idea for tasks like video editing, design work, and data analysis," Logitech says





We suspect it's not a game-changing feature, but perhaps a subtle enhancement to the MX line.



Other features include a MagSpeed scroll wheet with a mode shift button to toggle between ratcheted and free-spinning modes, a thumbwheel, and up to 70 days of runtime on a full charge. Logitech says a one-minute quick charge nets another three hours of use in a pinch.



