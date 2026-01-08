CATEGORIES
home News

Your Logitech Mouse Isn't Broken, The Company Just Forgot To Renew A Key Certificate

by Alan VelascoThursday, January 08, 2026, 02:05 PM EDT
logitech broken mouse expired certificate hero
Accessory maker Logitech provides users with an extensive suite of software to manage and customize its lineup of popular mice and innovative keyboards. Unfortunately, the company failed to maintain a necessary certificate on the macOS versions of these apps, leaving users in a lurch as their hardware no longer worked as intended. Thankfully, a fix is now available by way of a new app installer.

The issue came to light when a Redditor posted a thread in the r/logitech subreddit detailing issues they were having with their MX Master 3S mouse. They shared that, “today all of a sudden I noticed that my mouse had randomly changed scroll directions and all the extra buttons were not working as I intended.”

Launching the Logitech Options+ app resulted in being greeted with a purple window indicating the app was stuck in a boot loop. Restarting their Mac and uninstalling and reinstalling the app didn’t solve the problem. Attempting to reach out to the company didn’t prove fruitful, either, as they could only “talk to a sh*tty AI that tried to connect me with a technician without any luck.”

logitech broken mouse expired certificate body
Image by u/hPOD on Reddit.

A fellow redditor noticed that there was an issue with the app’s certificate, posting that Logitech's "dev cert is expired so MacOS won’t let the application run…😂.” Users were less than pleased to learn of this oversight, with the original poster replying with “wow that's insane. 12 billion dollar company...”

The company confirmed this issue on its support page, which says the “problem was caused by an expired certificate required for the apps to run.” Logitech advises affected users to download an updated installer, however, the company also says that said users shouldn’t manually uninstall the app; instead, they should simply let the installer apply the fix.

Hopefully this situation will inspire Logitech to provide a way for configurations to be saved on the mouse or keyboard itself, as offered by many other device vendors. That way, user configurations would be usable even if the software is no longer being maintained. In the meantime, if you’re affected by this issue, zip over to Logitech's support page for the necessary fix.
Tags:  Logitech, (NASDAQ:LOGI)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment