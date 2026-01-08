Your Logitech Mouse Isn't Broken, The Company Just Forgot To Renew A Key Certificate
The issue came to light when a Redditor posted a thread in the r/logitech subreddit detailing issues they were having with their MX Master 3S mouse. They shared that, “today all of a sudden I noticed that my mouse had randomly changed scroll directions and all the extra buttons were not working as I intended.”
Launching the Logitech Options+ app resulted in being greeted with a purple window indicating the app was stuck in a boot loop. Restarting their Mac and uninstalling and reinstalling the app didn’t solve the problem. Attempting to reach out to the company didn’t prove fruitful, either, as they could only “talk to a sh*tty AI that tried to connect me with a technician without any luck.”
A fellow redditor noticed that there was an issue with the app’s certificate, posting that Logitech's "dev cert is expired so MacOS won’t let the application run…😂.” Users were less than pleased to learn of this oversight, with the original poster replying with “wow that's insane. 12 billion dollar company...”
The company confirmed this issue on its support page, which says the “problem was caused by an expired certificate required for the apps to run.” Logitech advises affected users to download an updated installer, however, the company also says that said users shouldn’t manually uninstall the app; instead, they should simply let the installer apply the fix.
Hopefully this situation will inspire Logitech to provide a way for configurations to be saved on the mouse or keyboard itself, as offered by many other device vendors. That way, user configurations would be usable even if the software is no longer being maintained. In the meantime, if you’re affected by this issue, zip over to Logitech's support page for the necessary fix.