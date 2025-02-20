Logitech's Awesome G502 Wireless Mouse Is $70 Off And More Great Deals For Gamers





There comes a time when the right thing to do is to put your gaming mouse out to pasture. Maybe the buttons stopped working and are beyond repair or perhaps it's so old that kids with their fancy new mice have a competitive advantage in your favorite online shooter. You can level the playing field with a gaming mouse upgrade, and one of our favorite rodents is on sale for nearly its lowest price ever.





Logitech's G502 Lightspeed, an excellent wireless gaming mouse that's on sale for $79.99 at Amazon (save $70). That's a 47% discount over MSRP, and only a handful of dollars more than the all-time low—it fell to $73.14 during the holiday season before the calendar flipped over to 2025.





The 502 is a previous-generation version of the G502 X Plus we reviewed . It features Logiech’s superb Hero 25K sensor with more sensitivity (100 to 25,600 DPI) than any reasonable gamer will ever need, a tunable weight system, 11 customizable buttons with custom macro support, a hyperfast scroll wheel (handy for whipping through long articles on the web or speeding through menus), and RGB lighting.





Battery life is rated for up to 60 hours (you’ll want to disable RGB lighting to get close to that mark). And when it runs out of juice, you can plug it in and continue playing in wired mode while it recharges.













Logitech G502 X Plus referenced above—it’s currently listed for $104.99 at Amazon (save $55), just be sure to check the 'Apply $10 coupon' box for the full discount. That’s a $25 premium over the G502 Lightspeed, but is it worth it? There are a bunch of other Logitech mice on sale right now too, including thereferenced above—it’s currently listed for, just be sure to check the 'Apply $10 coupon' box for the full discount. That’s a $25 premium over the G502 Lightspeed, but is it worth it?





It really depends on where your priorities are at. The G502 X Plus trades the tunable weight system for a lighter design, while giving battery life a huge boost to a rated 130 hours (which, again, you’ll need to disable RGB lighting to come close to that).





Other features are similar, including the Hero 25K sensor and that optionally free-spinning scroll wheel that this author has come to adore.





