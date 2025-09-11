Logitech G502 Hero SE Gaming Mouse Is $30 Off, ASUS Strix Scope II Keyboard Is $50 Off





Has it been a minute since you upgraded your gaming mouse or keyboard? Don't sweat it because there are several bargains out there that make investing in new peripherals rather affordable without sacrificing a whole lot on features. For example, you might not expect much from a $30 mouse, but Logitech's 502 Hero SE offers quite a bit for the money.





Logitech G502 Hero SE (Wired) is currently on sale for With an MSRP of $59.99, theis currently on sale for $29.99 at Best Buy ($30 off) . This 'Special Edition' rodent brings a unique colorway to the G502 Hero that looks pretty slick in our opinion, and yes, it features RGB lighting too.





The big deal here, however, is the inclusion of Logitech's excellent Hero sensor with a 25,600 DPI. That's the same sensor as found in the more premium G502 X Plus we reviewed a while back. It's way more sensitive than any gamer truly needs, and in our testing, it works really well.





Other features include 11 programmable buttons, a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel, an adjustable weight system with up to five 3.6g weights, and a mechanical switch button tensioning system.













ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 that's on sale for $159.99 at Amazon ($50 off). That's not quite the lowest it's ever been, but a solid value all the same. If you're in the market for a premium mechanical gaming keyboard, then check out thethat's on sale for. That's not quite the lowest it's ever been, but a solid value all the same.





It's also slightly compact compared to a full-size keyboard, at 96% the size. That's not a huge reduction, obviously, but it's a tiny bit smaller while keeping the dedicated number pad intact. Truly compact keyboards typically ditch the number pad for a shorter deck.





ROG NX Storm clicky switches for the same price. Either way, the switches are hot-swappable. The ROG Strix Scope II 96 features pre-lubed NX Snow linear switches, or you can opt for the model withfor the. Either way, the switches are hot-swappable.





Other notable features includes sound-dampening foam with switch-dampening pads, tri-mode connection options (Bluetooth for up to three devices, 2.4GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, or wired via USB), PBT doubleshot keycaps, a multi-function button and wheel for media controls, and RGB lighting.





