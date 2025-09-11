CATEGORIES
home News

Logitech G502 Hero SE Gaming Mouse Is $30 Off, ASUS Strix Scope II Keyboard Is $50 Off

by Paul LillyThursday, September 11, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
Logitech G502 Hero SE gaming mouse.
Has it been a minute since you upgraded your gaming mouse or keyboard? Don't sweat it because there are several bargains out there that make investing in new peripherals rather affordable without sacrificing a whole lot on features. For example, you might not expect much from a $30 mouse, but Logitech's 502 Hero SE offers quite a bit for the money.

With an MSRP of $59.99, the Logitech G502 Hero SE (Wired) is currently on sale for $29.99 at Best Buy ($30 off). This 'Special Edition' rodent brings a unique colorway to the G502 Hero that looks pretty slick in our opinion, and yes, it features RGB lighting too.

The big deal here, however, is the inclusion of Logitech's excellent Hero sensor with a 25,600 DPI. That's the same sensor as found in the more premium G502 X Plus we reviewed a while back. It's way more sensitive than any gamer truly needs, and in our testing, it works really well.

Other features include 11 programmable buttons, a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel, an adjustable weight system with up to five 3.6g weights, and a mechanical switch button tensioning system.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard.

If you're in the market for a premium mechanical gaming keyboard, then check out the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 that's on sale for $159.99 at Amazon ($50 off). That's not quite the lowest it's ever been, but a solid value all the same.

It's also slightly compact compared to a full-size keyboard, at 96% the size. That's not a huge reduction, obviously, but it's a tiny bit smaller while keeping the dedicated number pad intact. Truly compact keyboards typically ditch the number pad for a shorter deck.

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 features pre-lubed NX Snow linear switches, or you can opt for the model with ROG NX Storm clicky switches for the same price. Either way, the switches are hot-swappable.

Other notable features includes sound-dampening foam with switch-dampening pads, tri-mode connection options (Bluetooth for up to three devices, 2.4GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, or wired via USB), PBT doubleshot keycaps, a multi-function button and wheel for media controls, and RGB lighting.

Here are a few more gaming peripheral deals...
Tags:  deals, Asus, Mouse, Keyboard, Logitech, g502 hero se, strix scope ii
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment