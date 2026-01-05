CATEGORIES
LG Unveils Stunningly Thin Wallpaper OLED TV With Wireless Design At CES

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 05, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT
LG has revealed the OLED evo W6 at CES 2026, which is its latest take on the wallpaper TV niche. This wafer-thin, reflection-free TV (or is it an electronic wallpaper?) is meant to be flush-mounted to your wall and even boasts nearly four times the brightness of standard OLEDs.

Measuring in at an impressive 9mm thick (versus roughly 12.7mm on the W5), the W6 is quite the feat of engineering. To achieve the thin dimension throughout, LG engineers meticulously re-architected the internal components, shrinking the hardware until the display more closely resembled a sheet of glass than a piece of consumer electronics. The team was also able to include into the design a wall mount that allows the panel to sit almost perfectly flush against the wall, creating the illusion of a digital window.

Adding to the entire "window" impression is the integration of LG’s Zero Connect. Unlike previous iterations that required a physical cable to connect the panel to a soundbar or processing hub, all physical inputs and processing are housed in a separate Zero Connect Box that can be placed up to 30 feet away. This box is claimed to transmit lossless 4K video and high-fidelity audio to the screen wirelessly, but the fact that the TV itself has no unsightly cables (assuming the power outlet is right behind the TV, of course) is a boon.

The W6 also introduces Hyper Radiant Color OLED whereby LG addresses the historical OLED peak brightness weakness by implementing the Brightness Booster Ultra system. This allows the W6 to reach luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLED displays, which would be great for combating those sun-drenched rooms. To complement this, the screen features an industry-first "Reflection Free Premium" certification by utilizing an advanced anti-glare coating that supposedly preserves those perfect blacks.

Under the hood is the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 that has neural processing performance nearly six times more than before. When not being used for cinema or gaming (thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and 0.1 ms response time), the LG Gallery+ feature allows the screen to act as a piece of digital art, displaying over 4,500 curated visuals or generative AI-created images that match the room's mood. 

No word on pricing, but the W6 will be available in 77- and 83-inch guises.
Tags:  LG, OLED, TVs, ces2026
