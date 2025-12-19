Displace Hub Wall Mount Turns Your TV Into A Wireless Display





Companies are starting to tease what they have in store for the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month, and one item that caught our eye is the Displace Hub, a battery-powered wall mounting system that transforms your TV into a "truly wireless, smart display." It's based on the same mechanism as the Display TV introduced at the last CES back in 2023 (not to be confused with LG's see-through wireless TV ).





According to Displace, the setup is effortless, allowing users to mount their TVs to the Hub in less than 10 seconds. What's more, it supports gargantuan TVs up to 100 inches (and down to 55 inches), all without drilling or installing permanent hardware, the company claims.





"Traditional wall mounting is complicated, clunky and expensive, and most people can't install it by themselves. Displace Hub changes that," said Balaji Krishnan, founder and CEO of Displace. "With it, consumers can mount any screen to the wall in 10 seconds, connect it to the built-in battery power, make it completely wireless and instantly experience its AI-powered intelligence with Displace OS 2.0. This is how we bring ambient computing into every home and move towards a world where smart screens go beyond entertainment."













The wireless mounting magic happens in what the company describes as an active-loop suction that, according to Displace, mounts any TV on any surface in super-quick fashion





If it works as advertised, this could be a boon for apartment dwellers who may not be allowed to drill holes into the wall to install a bulky bracket. Landlords can be sticklers about that sort of thing. On top of that, Displace touts proprietary, built-in Landing Gear safety system that's supposed to prevent accidental slips or detachments.





There's also an AI angle to the product, because hey, of course there is.





"Through Displace OS 2.0, any TV connected to the Hub gains advanced AI-enabled capabilities, including an enhanced second screen experience through Controller 2.0. Users can browse or watch content while related information and interactive controls appear on the controller's display, instantly syncing with the TV in real time," Displace says.





A pair of HDMI inputs lets users connect devices directly to the hub. Beyond that, the press release doesn't go into finer details, though the Displace Hub reportedly sports an Intel N-150 CPU with an integrated GPU, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 15,000mAh battery.



