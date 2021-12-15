LG Unveils Funky OLED TV That Leans Against Your Wall Like A Work Of Art
With screens reaching sizes larger than 70 inches and resolutions reaching an astonishing 8K, one would think there is not much room for improving the TV experience. But as TVs get larger and come with higher resolutions, the companies that make them are continuously searching for new ways to bring fresh and innovative ideas to the viewing experience. LG's new Lifestyle line of TVs aim to not only bring enjoyment to your TV viewing, but also give you a new piece of art for your home.
The LG Objet TV will not only serve as a means of watching TV, but in its spare time will double as a work of art. It is designed to blend seamlessly into any room as it incorporates a minimalist style and slight use of neutral colors. With the press of a button on the included remote, you can raise or lower a fabric cover that mimics a canvas to reveal as much of the TV's screen as you desire. You can choose to lower the fabric so that you can view the entire screen, or have only a partial part of the screen visible taking advantage of a curated selection of lifestyle functions.
If you are not feeling the beige color of the fabric cover, you can choose to switch it out for two other color options, redwood and green. The interchangeable fabric cover comes from Danish textile innovator, Kvadrat. The three color options are named appropriately Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, and Kvadrat Green. LG claims that these three color options should match the color palette of any room decor.
While it may seem like a TV such as this would be hard to install or put together, LG says that it is as simple as its design. The TV is designed to be positioned against a wall at an angle of up to 5 degrees, mimicking art in an art gallery. If you are a gamer you can rest easy knowing that due to the in-frame cable system, hooking up your favorite console should be an easy task. If you prefer your art hanging, you have the option to install the LG Objet flush to the wall.
Not digging the oddball art gallery motif? LG It is also debuting its StanbyME line of TVs at CES 2022. This line is designed to make your TV viewing mobile and cord free, so you can move from room to room during your busy day with ease. So if the big game is on and you need to do the dishes from dinner, you can just roll the StanbyME TV along with you rather than look up a stream on your smartphone (which seems to always lag behind cable and satellite TV feeds). No need to miss any of the big plays from your favorite team. [Go Patriots/Celtics/Red Sox/Bruins! - Ed.]
LG seems to be trying to bring fresh and innovative ways of not only viewing TV, but also how a TV functions when not being used. There is no word yet on just how expensive these new units will be, but if you are in the market for some new art or a TV that can go with you throughout your entire house, LG has you covered. Be sure to watch the full debut of the Lifestyle lineup at CES 2022 on January 4th at 8 p.m. PST.