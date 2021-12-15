CATEGORIES
home News
by Tim SweezyWednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:44 PM EDT

LG Unveils Funky OLED TV That Leans Against Your Wall Like A Work Of Art

lg lifestyle
LG's upcoming line of Lifestyle OLED TVs are set to roll out at CES 2022 in more ways than one. The newest line of TVs from LG include a work of art and a TV made to make watching TV in your home a more mobile experience.

With screens reaching sizes larger than 70 inches and resolutions reaching an astonishing 8K, one would think there is not much room for improving the TV experience. But as TVs get larger and come with higher resolutions, the companies that make them are continuously searching for new ways to bring fresh and innovative ideas to the viewing experience. LG's new Lifestyle line of TVs aim to not only bring enjoyment to your TV viewing, but also give you a new piece of art for your home.

The LG Objet TV will not only serve as a means of watching TV, but in its spare time will double as a work of art. It is designed to blend seamlessly into any room as it incorporates a minimalist style and slight use of neutral colors. With the press of a button on the included remote, you can raise or lower a fabric cover that mimics a canvas to reveal as much of the TV's screen as you desire. You can choose to lower the fabric so that you can view the entire screen, or have only a partial part of the screen visible taking advantage of a curated selection of lifestyle functions.

lg objet
If you are wanting to watch some TV, the Objet's 65-inch OLED evo panel and advanced processor will offer up a purportedly gorgeous viewing experience to make content come to life with vivid and accurate color expression. To go along with the picture, LG has included an 80W, 4.2 channel sound system that will immerse you in whatever you are watching with what promises to be a theater-like experience. When you are not catching up on the latest binge-worthy Netflix series, you can use that sound system to play relaxing music as the screen displays a collection of space and nature-themed images when set to Gallery.

If you are not feeling the beige color of the fabric cover, you can choose to switch it out for two other color options, redwood and green. The interchangeable fabric cover comes from Danish textile innovator, Kvadrat. The three color options are named appropriately Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, and Kvadrat Green. LG claims that these three color options should match the color palette of any room decor.

While it may seem like a TV such as this would be hard to install or put together, LG says that it is as simple as its design. The TV is designed to be positioned against a wall at an angle of up to 5 degrees, mimicking art in an art gallery. If you are a gamer you can rest easy knowing that due to the in-frame cable system, hooking up your favorite console should be an easy task. If you prefer your art hanging, you have the option to install the LG Objet flush to the wall.

Not digging the oddball art gallery motif? LG It is also debuting its StanbyME line of TVs at CES 2022. This line is designed to make your TV viewing mobile and cord free, so you can move from room to room during your busy day with ease. So if the big game is on and you need to do the dishes from dinner, you can just roll the StanbyME TV along with you rather than look up a stream on your smartphone (which seems to always lag behind cable and satellite TV feeds). No need to miss any of the big plays from your favorite team. [Go Patriots/Celtics/Red Sox/Bruins! - Ed.]

lg stanbyme
StanbyME is billed as a one-of-a-kind entertainment center that is wireless with a built-in battery attached to a mobile stand. The wheels are concealed beneath the base of the stand and a single charge is said to deliver up to three hours of view time. It has a 27-inch display which should be large enough for most content viewing. LG boasts that this new TV is not just for movies, TV shows, and sports, but can also double as a video conferencing tool with family and coworkers, or for viewing online lectures. So those who are taking online college courses, this could be just what you need.

The 27-inch screen can be swiveled, tilted, and rotated while viewing to give you the optimum viewing angle. It can also be used in both landscape and portrait orientations. The height of the TV can be adjusted to accommodate you whether you are standing, in a chair, or perhaps laying in bed.

As to the content that you will be watching, streaming is made possible via Mobile Screen Mirroring. This technology works with both Android and iOS phones and NFC. If you are in need of making a video call and want to incorporate the StanbyME, there is a detachable cradle you can place your phone in above the unit. This creates a fast and secure solution for video calls, online classes and streaming content. You also have the option to connect your laptop or PC through a wired (USB/HDMI) or wireless connection.

LG seems to be trying to bring fresh and innovative ways of not only viewing TV, but also how a TV functions when not being used. There is no word yet on just how expensive these new units will be, but if you are in the market for some new art or a TV that can go with you throughout your entire house, LG has you covered. Be sure to watch the full debut of the Lifestyle lineup at CES 2022 on January 4th at 8 p.m. PST.
Tags:  TV, LG, OLED, art, Lifestyle
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment