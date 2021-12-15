LG Unveils Funky OLED TV That Leans Against Your Wall Like A Work Of Art













The 27-inch screen can be swiveled, tilted, and rotated while viewing to give you the optimum viewing angle. It can also be used in both landscape and portrait orientations. The height of the TV can be adjusted to accommodate you whether you are standing, in a chair, or perhaps laying in bed.





As to the content that you will be watching, streaming is made possible via Mobile Screen Mirroring. This technology works with both Android and iOS phones and NFC. If you are in need of making a video call and want to incorporate the StanbyME, there is a detachable cradle you can place your phone in above the unit. This creates a fast and secure solution for video calls, online classes and streaming content. You also have the option to connect your laptop or PC through a wired (USB/HDMI) or wireless connection.