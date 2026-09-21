LG Unveils First 720Hz OLED Panel And ASUS ROG Is First In Line

LG OLED display panel with a 720Hz refresh rate - Image: LG Display

Ultra-fast displays are no longer the exception to the rule, though the vast majority of them are IPS, VA, or TN panels. What about lonely old OLED? Well, LG Display announced it has begun mass producing a new 24.5-inch OLED gaming panel capable of a blistering 720Hz refresh rate at Full HD 1080p, and ASUS is already calling 'Dibs!' through its Republic of Gamers (ROG) division.





Building upon LG's previous advances in high-refresh OLED panels , getting all the way to 720Hz on an OLED panel required developing a proprietary algorithm, with the focus on not only on raw speed alone, but also being stable. Exactly what that algorithm entails is something only LG knows, and it will be interesting to see if rival display makers follow suit with competing solutions.





Along with the smoking-fast refresh rate for esports gaming, LG's newest OLED panel features a negligible 0.02ms gray-to-gray response time. That's always been a strength of OLED in general by the way it works. Same goes with OLED's ability to produce inky black levels—each pixel lights up independently without a traditional backlight.





"Through this ultra-high refresh rate and lightning-fast response time, motion blur and ghosting are dramatically reduced, delivering an overwhelming user experience in fast-paced genres such as first-person shooter (FPS) and racing games. For example, the panel provides exceptional clarity and smoothness, clearly capturing the flash of a gun muzzle or the speed of a vehicle hurtling around a track," LG Display says.





ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace - Image: ASUS

