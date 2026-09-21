CATEGORIES
home News

LG Unveils First 720Hz OLED Panel And ASUS ROG Is First In Line

by Paul LillyMonday, September 21, 2026, 09:27 AM EDT
LG OLED display panel with a 720Hz refresh rate
LG OLED display panel with a 720Hz refresh rate - Image: LG Display
Ultra-fast displays are no longer the exception to the rule, though the vast majority of them are IPS, VA, or TN panels. What about lonely old OLED? Well, LG Display announced it has begun mass producing a new 24.5-inch OLED gaming panel capable of a blistering 720Hz refresh rate at Full HD 1080p, and ASUS is already calling 'Dibs!' through its Republic of Gamers (ROG) division.

Building upon LG's previous advances in high-refresh OLED panels, getting all the way to 720Hz on an OLED panel required developing a proprietary algorithm, with the focus on not only on raw speed alone, but also being stable. Exactly what that algorithm entails is something only LG knows, and it will be interesting to see if rival display makers follow suit with competing solutions.

Along with the smoking-fast refresh rate for esports gaming, LG's newest OLED panel features a negligible 0.02ms gray-to-gray response time. That's always been a strength of OLED in general by the way it works. Same goes with OLED's ability to produce inky black levels—each pixel lights up independently without a traditional backlight.

"Through this ultra-high refresh rate and lightning-fast response time, motion blur and ghosting are dramatically reduced, delivering an overwhelming user experience in fast-paced genres such as first-person shooter (FPS) and racing games. For example, the panel provides exceptional clarity and smoothness, clearly capturing the flash of a gun muzzle or the speed of a vehicle hurtling around a track," LG Display says.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace - Image: ASUS

ASUS gets first crack at the new panel with its upcoming ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace. In addition to featuring LG's new 720Hz OLED panel, ASUS ROG's display has also been selected as the official esports monitor for PGL CS2 Major Singapore 2026, one of the biggest tournaments in the Counter-Strike 2 calendar.
Tags:  Asus, Monitors, LG, OLED, lg display, Asus ROG
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use