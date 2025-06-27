LG Starts Mass Producing 4th Gen OLED With A Big Brightness Boost, Teases 540Hz OLED
One of the key features of LG's new 27-inch OLED is the 1,500 nits peak brightness, powered by the company's proprietary Primary RGB Tandem (PRT) technology. PRT stacks the three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) into four independent layers, resulting not just in greater brightness and thus contrast ratio (even if LG doesn't provide exact numbers), but also a claimed 99.5% color reproduction rate as well as screen glare rejection by up to 99%, if you can believe it. Oh, and the panel supports a 280-Hz refresh rate, too.
In LG's press release, Hyeon-woo Lee, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display, highlighted the growing market share of OLED monitors, and that's down to their superior black levels and rapid response times—qualities Lee notes are unattainable by traditional LCD monitors. He emphasized that these proprietary technologies will significantly bolster LG Display's competitive edge in the premium monitor segment, delivering "unmatched value" to consumers.
The new panels have already obtained certifications for Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and 100% Color Fidelity from external organizations like UL Solutions and Intertek. According to LG, major global set manufacturers have completed their evaluations of the 27-inch model with mass production already well underway. On the other hand, the 540 Hz Gaming OLED panel is slated for mass production in the second half of this year.