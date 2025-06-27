CATEGORIES
LG Starts Mass Producing 4th Gen OLED With A Big Brightness Boost, Teases 540Hz OLED

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 27, 2025, 10:20 AM EDT
hero lg oled fourth gen front
LG Display has announced the mass production of its fourth-generation 27-inch OLED panels that are apparently setting new benchmarks in brightness, refresh rate, and response time. These advancements, which the company hails as a "triple crown" achievement in display technology (humility at its best, folks), promise something new and fresh for serious gamers and professional content creators.

One of the key features of LG's new 27-inch OLED is the 1,500 nits peak brightness, powered by the company's proprietary Primary RGB Tandem (PRT) technology. PRT stacks the three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) into four independent layers, resulting not just in greater brightness and thus contrast ratio (even if LG doesn't provide exact numbers), but also a claimed 99.5% color reproduction rate as well as screen glare rejection by up to 99%, if you can believe it. Oh, and the panel supports a 280-Hz refresh rate, too.

lg oled fourth gen1

If you're impressed by that latter point, the company also revealed that it has successfully developed a 540 Hz OLED panel, which is a first for OLED tech at QHD resolution. Complementing the 540 Hz achievement is an industry-leading response time of 0.03 milliseconds (which the 27-incher also has). To overcome the challenge of maintaining pristine picture quality at such extreme refresh rates, LG Display cropped up some kind of voodoo magic using its own proprietary algorithm. If you care to game in at 720p, the panel's Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology apparently boosts refresh rates all the way up to 720 Hz. 

In LG's press release, Hyeon-woo Lee, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display, highlighted the growing market share of OLED monitors, and that's down to their superior black levels and rapid response times—qualities Lee notes are unattainable by traditional LCD monitors. He emphasized that these proprietary technologies will significantly bolster LG Display's competitive edge in the premium monitor segment, delivering "unmatched value" to consumers.

The new panels have already obtained certifications for Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and 100% Color Fidelity from external organizations like UL Solutions and Intertek. According to LG, major global set manufacturers have completed their evaluations of the 27-inch model with mass production already well underway. On the other hand, the 540 Hz Gaming OLED panel is slated for mass production in the second half of this year.
Tags:  Displays, Monitors, LG, OLED
