LG UltraFine OLED Pro Display Delivers 31.5 Inches Of 4K HDR Goodness

LG is a major force in the OLED TV market, and if you are a gamer who has researched your options, you undoubtedly have come across the company's offerings, the latest being its CX series. Believe it or not, however, LG has yet to release an OLED monitor for PCs. That is about to change—LG has announced its brand new UltraFine OLED Pro (32EP950) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) today.





While not aimed at gamers (unlike the 48-inch auto-bending OLED display that is coming), LG is looking to make a splash in the OLED monitor scene with a professional grade 31.5 panel sporting a 4K resolution (3840x2160) and accurate color reproduction. According to LG, its first OLED monitor boasts 99 percent coverage of both the Adobe RGB and DCI P3 color spaces, making it suitable for professional level digital photography, cinema, and VFX workloads.









It also sports a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. And in another nod towards professionals, LG baked in different color modes for BT.709 and BT.2100, depending on the content. Speaking of which, LG also mentions support for pixel dimming HDR.







As for the connectivity options, LG's announcement video (above) highlights a USB-C port with power deliver (90W), two DisplayPort inputs (presumable DisplayPort 1.4), a single HDMI port (no mention of which version), three USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a KVM switch.





LG is likely to reveal the monitor's full specifications soon, as well as divulge when it will be released and how much it will cost. Don't expect it to be cheap, though, given the intended market (professionals) and high-end features.

