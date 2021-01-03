LG To Showcase This 48-Inch Auto-Bending OLED 120Hz Gaming Display At CES 2021





For the past month, LG Display has been making waves with futuristic advances in OLED technology. Early in December, the company showed off automatic sliding doors using transparent OLED technology to display advertising along, and more recently extended the concept to a 55-inch stationary display that could be used in bars or even your bedroom . Now the company is switching its attention to everyday consumers with a new twist on the OLED TV.

LG Display will be showcasing its new 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) at CES 2021. That's quite a mouthful for a name, so let's unpack what's going on here. First of all, this is not your run-of-the mill OLED panel; it can function normally as a standard flat screen for when you're watching TV shows or movies. However, with the press of a button, the display can automatically convert to a curved display with a radius of up to 1,000R. This gives you a more immersive experience during gaming.

Given that this is being aimed at gamers, the OLED supports adaptive refresh rate technology, adjusting from as low as 40Hz to as high as 120Hz depending on what content is being played. This would make the Bendable CSO a perfect companion for next-gen consoles like the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X (if you can actually find them in stock).

But the bendable part of the display isn't the only innovation coming from LG; the display surface can also double as a speaker. The entire panel can vibrate to produce sound, which makes it seem as though speech and audio effects are being projected directly from on-screen characters rather than from off to the sides or below the display. This function is carried out by a 0.6mm ultra slim film exciter that vibrates the display while at the same time keeping the TV's thickness to a minimum.

We must say that this is a rather interesting concept for a gaming-centric TV, however, we'd imagine that a production version will be quite expensive. Big screen OLED TVs aren't cheap by any means today, and adding user-selectable adjustments to the screen curvature is only going to further add to the cost. Throw in the trick vibrating display doubling as a speaker and this is something that will likely only be accessible to the most elite gamers out there.

With that being said, we're glad to see companies like LG Display out there innovating in this space and giving us something to look forward to in the future as these features filter down to the masses.