LG Opens Preorders For Groundbreaking 5K2K OLED GX9 Gaming Monitor





LG is now accepting preorders for its UltraGear Evo GX9 (39GX950B-B) gaming monitor that, according to the company, is the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED display. Being first comes with an early adopter tax, as the asking price is set at $1,799.99, though as an added bonus you can add LG's Premium Care plan for $1 when you preorder to extend warranty coverage by two years.





We wrote about this display last month when, at the time, LG touted a preorder date of March 31. That date came and went as LG gave itself an extra week to coincide with availability of its also-new UltraGear Evo GM9 (27GM950B-B), a 27-inch 5K 'Hyper' mini LED gaming monitor priced at $1,199.99. That one comes with the same $1 offer for extended coverage.





The GX9 is also part of a newer crop of dual-mode monitors that let you crank up the refresh rate when dropping below the display's native resolution. In this case, the GX9 can hit up to 165Hz at its native 5120x2160 resolution, and if you drop it down to 2560x1080 (othewise known as WFHD), you can set the refresh rate at up to 330Hz.





LG's product page is a little coy with the maximum brightness rating, but it does note that the GX9 is DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. Among other qualifications, that certification means it can hit at least 500 nits of brightness.





The GX9 is also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot. And for inputs, it serves up a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two downstream USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.













Meanwhile, the 27-inch GM9 is also a dual-mode monitor supporting up to 165Hz at 5120x2880 and 330Hz at 2560x1440. This one is built around an IPS panel, and being a mini LED model, it gets much brighter—at least 1,000 nits, as denoted by its DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

The UltraGear Evo GX9 is available to preorder now from LG, as is the Ultragear evo AI GM9.