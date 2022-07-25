LG Launches A Bodacious 49-Inch Curved Monitor For Ultrawide FreeSync And G-Sync Gaming

If the directive is to go big or go home, LG need not worry about going stir crazy—it opted for the former option with the launch of a new 49-inch Ultrawide monitor (model 49WQ95C-W). Calling these displays "ultrawide" actually sells them short, as a 49-inch monitor serves up expansive real estate, provided you have the space on your desk for such a behemoth.





You can also call this one a dual QHD monitor, if you want. LG does, in reference to its 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio). It's like putting two 2560x1440 monitors together, only without the annoying border separation that comes from dual monitor setups.





LG isn't marketing this as strictly a display for gamers, but it's also not shying away from the monitor's gaming chops. It's able to hit a respectable 144Hz refresh rate for those who have a graphics card that can keep pace. Adaptive sync is also part of the package as a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor, and it's certified as G-Sync Compatible too. This means you can enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming whether you're rocking a Radeon or GeForce GPU.





Part of the FreeSync Premium Pro branding is a requirement to support HDR, and this one does. However, it only meets the baseline DisplayHDR 400 requirement laid out by VESA, with LG listing minimum and typical brightness levels at 320 nits and 400 nits, respectively. It's possible that the peak brightness goes a bit higher, but even if so, it's probably not enough to really do HDR content justice. But hey, technically it supports HDR.









Other features include a 5ms response time (gray to gray), 1,000:1 contrast ratio, built-in speakers, and tilt, height, and swivel ergonomic adjustments. As for connectivity options, you're looking at a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A downstream ports, and a USB Type-C port with 90W power delivery.



