Monoprice Dark Matter 49-Inch Gaming Monitor Is Ready To Rumble With Samsung

There are ultra-wide monitors, and then there's the class of super-wide 49-inch displays that take expansive screen real estate to a whole new level. Samsung has been the primary driver of 49-inch monitors, though ASUS and others have dabbled as well. One more contender just entered the ring—Monoprice.





Yes, the company that is perhaps best known for selling reasonably priced cables has been making a more aggressive push into the PC gaming space. In fact, I'm typing this article on a Dark Matter Aether optical-mechanical gaming keyboard that I purchased from Monoprice earlier this year for a relative pittance ($38 at the time).









I haven't used any of Monoprice's monitors, though I'm intrigued by its latest addition, the Dark Matter 49-inch curved gaming display. It joins a not-so-crowded field of contenders in the 49-inch space, a field that narrows further when looking at options with a 5124x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) like this one rocks.





It's built around a "grade A" VA screen sourced from TCL's China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) subsidiary. This is a curved display (1800R) with quantum LCD technology. It also features a respectable 120Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and 400 nits brightness.





Monoprice is claiming high color gamuts by various standards (99% sRGB, 98% NTSC, 95% DCI-P3, and 93% Adobe RGB), which is typically an advantage of VA and IPS panels over cheaper TN screens. It also boasts 178-degree viewing angles (vertical and horizontal). Adaptive sync is part of the package too, though it's not clear how well it works with G-Sync (it's not certified G-Sync Compatible as far as I can tell).









Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports and a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 ports. There are no built-in USB ports or speakers.



