LG's Big, Beautiful 83-Inch Class M3 OLED Evo Wireless Smart TV Is $3100 Off At Best Buy

LG M3 Series OLED Evo TV - Image: LG



Best Buy is serving up a massive discount (versus MSRP) on LG's 83-inch M3 series OLED Evo TV with the included Zero Connect Box to go wireless. That means you can place this big boy just about anywhere and not have to worry about a mess of cables cluttering up the space.

83-Inch LG M3 Series OLED Evo TV Is $3,100 Off

83-inch LG M3 series OLED Evo is on sale for $2,399.99 at Best Buy (save $3,100). What separates this from LG's other OLED lines (as well as ones from its competitors) is the Zero Connect technology that LG Theis on sale for. What separates this from LG's other OLED lines (as well as ones from its competitors) is the Zero Connect technology that LG introduced at CES 2023 . Unlike traditional TVs with inputs on the display itself, the M3 series offloads those connections to an external box that can be placed up to 30 feet away.





"The box comes with multiple ports for plugging in commonly used HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles, and can also be connected wirelessly with compatible soundbars for richer, more powerful audio and additional cable-free convenience," LG explains.





Of course, you still need to plug the TV into a power source (as well as the Zero Connect Box), but otherwise, it's an interesting solution to cable management in and around the TV.





Beyond the wireless aspect, the M3 series Evo is based on the same panel as LG's G3 series that sits just above the popular C series. It's a premium OLED panel with a fast and native 120Hz refresh rate, webOS smarts, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

65-Inch Samsung S90F Series OLED Is $1,200 Off

Samsung S90F OLED TV - Image: Samsung







This is a newer 2025 model (versus 2023 for the LG M3) with a native 144Hz refresh rate. It runs Tizen OS and is powered by a custom Samsung NQ4 AI Gen3 processor.





The main knock against Samsung's TVs is that none of them support Dolby Vision, due to Samsung refusing to pay royalties for the proprietary HDR format. However, it supports HDR10+. It's also an exceptional option for gaming with low input lag and VRR support.





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