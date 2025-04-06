Gorgeous OLED Gaming Monitor Deals: Samsung, LG And MSI Up To 40% Off





Are you finally ready to ditch that aging LCD monitor that's on its last leg and jump into the wonderful world of OLED? Well, now is a good time to make the plunge. We took a look on Amazon and found several gorgeous OLED displays on sale, and in a variety of sizes from multiple name brands (Samsung, LG, and others). Let's have a look.





49-inch Samsung Odyssey G93SC pictured above is on sale for $949.99 at Amazon (save $650). That's not a cheap investment by any stretch, but it's a significant 41% discount over MSRP. It also nearly matches its all-time low price. The only time it sold for less was last July, when it briefly dipped to $901.71. If you want to go big—as in, very big—the mammothpictured above is on sale for. That's not a cheap investment by any stretch, but it's a significant 41% discount over MSRP. It also nearly matches its all-time low price. The only time it sold for less was last July, when it briefly dipped to $901.71.





While a few years old now, the G93SC is still a cutting-edge option built around a curved QD-OLED panel. It features a 5120x1440 resolution, which is like having two 27-inch 1440p displays (minus the annoying middle gap/bezels), and sports up to a 240Hz refresh rate.





Other highlights include FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a typical brightness rating of 250 nits (and at least 400 nits peak, hence the DisplayHDR cert), and an input selection that includes 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x mini HDMI, and a USB hub.













27-inch LG Ultragear OLED monitor (27GS95QE) that's on sale for $646.99 at Amazon (save $253). This is not an all-time low price, though it's hovering around the lower end of the spectrum of where it bounces around in cost. Looking for something smaller and not quite as expensive? Then check out thisthat's on sale for. This is not an all-time low price, though it's hovering around the lower end of the spectrum of where it bounces around in cost.





The 27GS95QE is an overall excellent monitor for gaming. It features a 2560x1440 resolution, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 400 certification, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible certification. A lot of certs, in other words.





For connectivity, you're looking at a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm combo jack (audio-out and mic-in). There's also an optical audio port and two built-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.





Here are some more OLED monitor deals....







