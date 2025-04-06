CATEGORIES
home News

Gorgeous OLED Gaming Monitor Deals: Samsung, LG And MSI Up To 40% Off

by Paul LillySunday, April 06, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor on a desk.
Are you finally ready to ditch that aging LCD monitor that's on its last leg and jump into the wonderful world of OLED? Well, now is a good time to make the plunge. We took a look on Amazon and found several gorgeous OLED displays on sale, and in a variety of sizes from multiple name brands (Samsung, LG, and others). Let's have a look.

If you want to go big—as in, very big—the mammoth 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G93SC pictured above is on sale for $949.99 at Amazon (save $650). That's not a cheap investment by any stretch, but it's a significant 41% discount over MSRP. It also nearly matches its all-time low price. The only time it sold for less was last July, when it briefly dipped to $901.71.

While a few years old now, the G93SC is still a cutting-edge option built around a curved QD-OLED panel. It features a 5120x1440 resolution, which is like having two 27-inch 1440p displays (minus the annoying middle gap/bezels), and sports up to a 240Hz refresh rate.

Other highlights include FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a typical brightness rating of 250 nits (and at least 400 nits peak, hence the DisplayHDR cert), and an input selection that includes 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x mini HDMI, and a USB hub.

LG UltraGear OLED monitor on a desk.

Looking for something smaller and not quite as expensive? Then check out this 27-inch LG Ultragear OLED monitor (27GS95QE) that's on sale for $646.99 at Amazon (save $253). This is not an all-time low price, though it's hovering around the lower end of the spectrum of where it bounces around in cost.

The 27GS95QE is an overall excellent monitor for gaming. It features a 2560x1440 resolution, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 400 certification, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible certification. A lot of certs, in other words.

For connectivity, you're looking at a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm combo jack (audio-out and mic-in). There's also an optical audio port and two built-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

Here are some more OLED monitor deals....

MSI OLED monitor on a blurry background.
Tags:  deals, Monitors, OLED
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment