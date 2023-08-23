LG's 27" G-Sync And FreeSync QHD Monitor Is $130 Off And More Great Deals For Gamers





Imagine buying a sports car and then saddling it with a set of cheap, non-grippy tires. That's sort of what it's like to own a fast gaming PC, only to then attach it to a monitor that can't keep up with what's underneath the hood. Let that not be the case, PC gaming elite. Yes, grippy tires built for redlining are expensive, but a fast gaming monitor doesn't have to be





LG's 27GP850-B Ultragear monitor is on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (save $130), which matches its lowest price ever. That's a reasonable sum for what it delivers—a 27-inch Nano IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 165 refresh rate that can be overclocked to 180Hz, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

The icing on the cake is that it's a FreeSync Premium display that's also certified as G-Sync Compatible. That basically means it's GPU agnostic for delivering a tear-free gaming experience. Still not enough? HDR support (required for the FreeSync Premium badge, and its also DisplayHDR 400 certified) and support for various ergonomic adjustments (height, pivot, and tilt) round out the bounty of amenities.













Gigabyte's G27F 2, which is on sale for Another solid option for gamers on a budget is, which is on sale for $159.99 (save $50) . You can sometimes catch it for even a little bit less, though this is the lowest price in the past 30 days.





This one targets a different demographic, as it's a fast 1080p (1920x1080) monitor. It's a good option if you're into esports and favor higher framerates rather than a 1440p (or higher) resolution. And with a 165Hz refresh rate, it can keep pace with triple-digit framerates.





Speed doesn't come at the expense of image quality, either. The G27F utilizes an IPS panel, which is generally favored over VA and especially TN screens. According to Gigabyte, it delivers 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (and 130% of sRGB). There are not a whole lot of extras, such as FreeSync or G-Sync support, but by sticking to the basics, Gigabyte is able to offer a fast display at an affordable price.













Way over on the opposite end of the spectrum sits Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC), a monstrous 49-inch gaming display with a premium OLED screen and a price to match—$1,799.99 on Amazon. That makes it one of the most expensive gaming displays you can buy, but so it goes with bleeding-edge technology. It's also $400 the launch MSRP.





Value goes right out the window when splurging on top shelf components. But for those who can (A) afford to spend $1,799 on a monitor and (B) justify that amount, the G95SC is a killer display. OLED is the top dog when it comes to image quality. Other features include a 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio), 1800R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and a FreeSync Premium Pro badge all wrapped in a super ultra-wide Quantum Dot display.





