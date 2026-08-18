Lexar Thor Ultra Aims To Prove Gen 5 SSDs Don’t Need DRAM For 11GB/s Speeds

Designed for desktop and laptop gaming rigs, the Thor Ultra series evidently aims to prove DRAM is not the be-all, end-all for performance. Lexar is making the drives available in capacities ranging from 512GB up to 4TB, with sequential read speeds rated to hit up to 11,000MB/s (11GB/s) and sequential writes rated to hit up to 10,000MB/s (10GB/s).

Precise ratings vary by capacity:

4TB: 11GB/s seq. reads, 10GB/s seq. writes / 2,000K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,900K IOPS 4K random writes

11GB/s seq. reads, 10GB/s seq. writes / 2,000K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,900K IOPS 4K random writes 2TB: 11GB/s seq. reads, 10GB/s seq. writes / 2,200K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,900K IOPS 4K random writes

11GB/s seq. reads, 10GB/s seq. writes / 2,200K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,900K IOPS 4K random writes 1TB: 11GB/s seq. reads, 10GB/s seq. writes / 1,500K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,900K IOPS 4K random writes

11GB/s seq. reads, 10GB/s seq. writes / 1,500K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,900K IOPS 4K random writes 512GB: 9.9GB/s seq. reads, 5GB/s seq. writes / 900K IOPS 4K random reads, 1,200K IOPS 4K random writes

To put some of those speed ratings into context, NVMe SSDs leveraging an x4 PCIe 5.0 interface can hit a theoretical maximum speed of around 15.75GB/s before accounting for overhead. Topping out at 11GB/s, the Thor Ultra series is not the fastest on the market, but it is certainly up there and well above the theoretical 7.88GB/s maximum for Gen 4 models, even if it trails flagship Gen 5 SSDs reaching nearly 15GB/s





Instead of DRAM, Lexar points to a large dynamic SLC cache design to supposedly maintain peak performance for longer under heavy workloads. Of course, cooling matters when it comes to sustained performance, too.





"Intelligent power management and an advanced 6nm controller optimize thermal regulation and power efficiency for smooth, stable performance during demanding workloads," Lexar says.



